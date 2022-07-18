With the Waseca County Fair going strong a block away from Tink Larson Community Field, the Waseca Braves welcomed the Owatonna Aces for an out of division battle. A two-run first inning for the Aces put them in the driver's seat early and a monster game from second baseman Eric Benson propelled them to an 8-5 win over the Braves.
Benson led the way for Owatonna, going 4-4 from the plate with a walk and scoring five runs while adding three stolen bases.
The Aces wasted little time getting on the board when leadoff hitter Peyton Beyer found a gap for a single, before Benson added his first hit of the night and a double steal put both runners in scoring position. The next two batters were able to draw walks, bringing one run home, but the Braves limited the damage, getting both their first and second outs with a nifty 4-6-3 double play as the second run came across.
Waseca picked up its first run of the game in the bottom of the second when Alex Feeney beat out an infield hit for a single and a fielding error in left field, after a stolen base, brought him home to cut the deficit in half. A leadoff walk in the top of the third to Benson led the way for the Aces to push their lead to 3-1 after a fielder's choice brought him home from third.
Waseca responded with it's best inning of the night on offense when Kelvin Nelson hit a one-out single followed by an absolute bomb from Chris Glynn to dead center that one-hopped into the 400 ft. fencing resulting in a double. Another Owatonna error bit them as a booted grounder brought home both runs, tying the game at 3-3.
The Aces would once again retake the lead in the top of the fifth when Benson continued his perfect night with a single followed by a Tyler Smith hit before both were brought home on a two-run single from Jake Hines. While the Braves would add runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, the Aces managed to maintain their lead with a run in the sixth and a pair of insurance runs in the eighth which carried them to the 8-5 victory.
The story for the Braves was one of missed opportunities as they stranded 14 runners on the evening while the Owatonna left 10 on.
With their game against Austin canceled, the Braves regular season has now concluded as they prepare for postseason play while Owatonna with still host the PEM Bucks Friday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. to wrap up their regular season.