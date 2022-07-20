Summer baseball is slowly coming to an end with postseason play either in full effect or just around the corner for VFW, Legion and amateur baseball teams. The Owatonna Aces, Owatonna Legion Post 77 and Owatonna VFW all have their eyes set on big games coming up.
Owatonna Aces vs PEM Bucks (6:30 p.m., Friday, Dartts Park)
The Owatonna Aces were hoping for a better record throughout the 2022 season, but nonetheless have an opportunity to close out their regular season strong by hosting the PEM Bucks on Friday for the Aces final regular season home game and their regular season finale.
The Aces are coming off a regular season sweep of the Waseca Braves and with postseason play right around the corner, there’s no better way to prepare than to pick up a victory on your home diamond and end the regular season on a high note.
Owatonna Post 77 vs Rochester Patriots (1 p.m., Thursday, Winona)
The Owatonna American Legion team faced a bit of a set back after falling to No. 3 seeded Austin to open the Sub-State 1 Tournament on Monday, but they still have a shot at redemption against a team that they’ve already beaten before.
Thursday pits Post 77 and the Rochester Patriots, who fell to 5-4 to No. 2 Winona after outlasting Albert Lea in one of the two Sub-State play-in games. It’s a must-win game for both squads, but Owatonna has the leg up on Rochester after hosting and defeating the Patriots 16-8 during the regular season.
Owatonna VFW vs Northfield VFW (12:30 p.m., Saturday, Winona)
The Owatonna VFW squad is in the best position of the three teams as they successfully entered into the District 1 Final Four after beating Byron once and Waseca twice during the VFW district tournament that they hosted at Dartts Park this past weekend.
But now things are ramping up for the No. 3 seeded VFW squad as they get a shot at No. 2 seeded Northfield. There’ll be plenty of games to play with the District 1 finals going down this weekend, but the road to the district title that evaded them last year starts by going through Northfield.