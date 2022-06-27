Jacob Meiners (pictures) and the Owatonna Aces dropped games to Wanamingo and Winona over the weekend. They’ll look to to bounce back against St. Clair, Waterville and Austin. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna Aces returned to Dartts Park on Saturday to host the Wanamingo Jacks and despite scoring 10 runs, the Aces ultimately fell to the Jacks 15-10.
The Jacks pulled ahead right away thanks to a three-run first inning. Owatonna was able to score one in the bottom of the inning, but Wanamingo still held a two-run lead through a scoreless second inning from both sides.
The two-run lead was extended up to four after the Jacks scored two more in the third, which the Aces responded to with one run.
But the Jacks’ two-run third inning started a consistent stream of runs which saw them score one in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth, four in the seventh and two in the eighth.
Owatonna was held off the scoreboard in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning before scoring two in the bottom of the seventh. The eighth inning was where the Aces tried turning things around and rallied for six runs, but ended up just short of the Jacks.
They attempted to bounce back from the Wanamingo loss in a Sunday afternoon double-header against the Winona Chiefs.
The Aces ended up dropping both games to the Chiefs after falling 5-3 in a close first game before dropping the second game 10-4.
Owatonna continues its home stretch Wednesday when the Aces host the St. Clair Wood Ducks before opening July with a home game against Waterville on the first and Austin on the 10th.