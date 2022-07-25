When the Owatonna Aces stepped onto Chuck Fuller Field at Dartts Park on Friday, they brought a two-game winning streak heading into their final game of the regular season.
They picked up a pair of road wins over Waseca and PEM, but now the visiting PEM Bucks had a shot at avenging the 12-8 loss to the Aces just five days prior. After a long battle, the Aces closed the regular season on a high note by forcing PEM into a costly error in the bottom of the ninth for an 8-7 victory.
The stage was set when third baseman Tyler Smith stepped up to the plate to lead off the bottom of the ninth in a 7-7 tie. Despite three prior scoreless innings, Smith gave Owatonna the chance it needed.
Smith lined one into left field and got on with a leadoff single. Eric Benson, who was batting in place of Quinn Christenson, laid down a bunt to advance Smith, but ended up being safe at first after PEM first baseman failed to grab the ball for the out.
A.J. Vandereide attempted to bunt and move them up, but the at-bat resulted in the first out. Right fielder Brian Simon followed and grounded it to third, who made the throw to second for an out. The ensuing throw to first for an inning-ending double play ended up pulling the first baseman off the bag and Simon made it on.
Catcher Jake Hines had runners on the corners with two outs, but the game would come to an end before he even got to face a pitch.
Simon immediately attempted to steal second, which pulled PEM’s pitcher off the mound. But while Simon was moving toward second, Smith began leading off from third and eyeing home.
Constantly switching his attention from Simon moving toward second and Smith inching closer toward home, the eventual toss to the shortstop to tag Simon out went over his head and into the outfield.
As soon as he saw the ball slowly roll into the outfield, Smith fist pumped his way down the third base line and crossed home as the game-winning run to the sound of cheers coming from the family and friends that loaded up Owatonna’s side.
It was a season-long battle for the Aces, but it was one that ended with them winning their final three games of the season, including sweeping the series against the Bucks, and they were able to do so with the final game on their home diamond.
To get to that point, Owatonna was forced to overcome a four-run first inning by the Bucks. Things were made difficult when PEM added a fifth run in the top of the third following two scoreless innings for the Aces.
Payton Beyer and Travis Hilstad helped the Aces claw out of the 5-0 hole by drawing back-to-back walks in the bottom of the third. After stealing second and third, Beyer scored on a Kodey Kiel sac fly to bring it within four runs.
Hilstad stole second and was brought home on Tyler Smith’s RBI double down the first baseline. Quinn Christenson followed him up with an RBI single to score Smith and cut PEM’s early lead down to two runs going into the fourth
On a full count with one out, designated hitter Johnny White roped a shot into the left-center gap for a double to kick start Owatonna’s offense in the bottom of the fourth.
Beyer followed by launching the ball to right field, which ended up bouncing off the fence –just a few feet short of a two-run home run– and moved White to third while sliding into second for a double.
Hilstad flew out to the left fielder, but scored White with the sac fly and brought it within one run. Kiel followed by blasting a shot to the center field warning track. The ball bounced over the fence for an RBI ground rule double to tie the game.
PEM added two runs in the top of the fifth to go up 7-5, but the Aces had their response ready in the bottom of the inning.
Benson’s first at-bat while filling in for Christenson resulted in him getting by the first pitch. He managed to steal second and when he attempted to steal third, the throw got away from the third baseman and Benson was able to score off it.
Simon singled into the outfield and stole second. White ground just past the pitcher, but the second baseman’s throw to first after charging in for the ball went wide and behind the first baseman. White was safe at first and Simon was able to round third and score to tie it.
The Bucks kept alternating the innings they’d score, but starting in the top of the sixth, they’d get shut down.
Pitcher Cody Johnson, who ended up throwing a complete game, and a great defense behind him forced four consecutive 1-2-3 innings. Johnson alone threw four total strikeouts in the four-inning stretch, along with forcing four infield ground outs and four pop-flies to the outfield.
Postseason play is right around the corner for the Aces, but Friday night under the lights was all about celebrating an exciting end to the regular season.