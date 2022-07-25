Tyler Smith (Owatonna Aces)

Owatonna third baseman Tyler Smith (34) claps as he crosses home plate for the game-winning run during the Aces’ 8-7 victory over the PEM Bucks at Dartts Park. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Tyler Smith (Owatonna Aces)

When the Owatonna Aces stepped onto Chuck Fuller Field at Dartts Park on Friday, they brought a two-game winning streak heading into their final game of the regular season.

Brian Simon (Owatonna Aces)

Owatonna right fielder Brian Simon (right) high fives second baseman Eric Benson (left) after forcing the game-deciding error in the ninth inning during the Aces' 8-7 victory over the PEM Bucks at Dartts Park. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
AJ Vandereide (Owatonna Aces)

Owatonna shortstop A.J. Vandereide (24) throws the ball to first for a double play after stepping on second for the first out during the Aces' 8-7 victory over the PEM Bucks at Dartts Park. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Eric Benson (Owatonna Aces)

Owatonna second baseman Eric Benson (16) tosses the ball to first for an out during the Aces' 8-7 victory over the PEM Bucks at Dartts Park. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kodey Kiel (Owatonna Aces)

Owatonna first baseman/outfielder Kodey Kiel (22) hits the ball for a game-tying ground rule double in the fourth inning during the Aces' 8-7 victory over the PEM Bucks at Dartts Park. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Cody Johnson (Owatonna Aces)

Owatonna pitcher Cody Johnson (42) throws a pitch during the Aces' 8-7 victory over the PEM Bucks at Dartts Park. Johnson threw a complete game and held PEM scoreless through the final four innings. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

