The Owatonna Aces returned to Dartts Park Wednesday with hopes of avenging a three-game losing streak following home losses against Wanamingo and a doubleheader against Winona. Across the diamond from them was the visiting St. Clair Wood Ducks, who ultimately defeated the Aces 9-4 in seven innings.
Despite giving St. Clair different looks on the mound, there wasn’t much that could stop the Wood Ducks from getting their bats on the balls.
The early runs proved detrimental to the Aces, who fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning after a couple early hits, a walk and a passed ball combined for two runners to score.
St. Clair got up 3-0 in the top of the second before the Aces was able to bring it back within two runs in the bottom of the second.
First baseman A.J. Vandereide started with a leadoff single and third baseman Kodey Kiel and Jacob Meiners followed him up by drawing walks and loading the bases with no outs.
Catcher Jake Hines drew a third walk and scored Vandereide from third to bring it to 3-1. The Aces were in a prime spot to do some damage on the scoreboard, but second baseman Travis Hilstad got called for strikeout on an outside pitch for strike three and shortstop Ayden Walter grounded to the shortstop, who turned it into just one of multiple double plays for the St. Clair defense.
Nonetheless, the Aces were still in the thick of things with only a two-run deficit. But the top of the third provided a major blow to Owatonna.
The Ducks went on a four-hit, five-run rally to secure an 8-1 lead with eight total hits through 2.5 innings of play.
Center fielder Payton Beyer attempted to start the comeback in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single before stealing second. Johnny White followed him up by drawing a walk on a full count and stealing second to give the Aces runners in scoring position with no outs.
During a Vandereide at-bat, a passed ball allowed Beyer to cross home. White followed suit with a passed ball during a Kiel at-bat to cut St. Clair’s lead down to 8-3 heading into the fourth inning.
Owatonna was able to quiet St. Clair’s offense with scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth before the Ducks were able to score one last run in the top of the sixth inning.
The Aces were able to counter the run in the top of the sixth with Vandereide doubling to the left-center gap and getting to third on Kiel’s ground out to the second baseman.
A wild ball four pitch to replacement catcher Jack Helget gave Vandereide a chance to cross home plate to bring it back to a five run deficit, but the Aces weren’t able to find the runs they needed to tie the game back up for the bottom of the seventh signaled the end.
The Aces home stretch ends with games against Waterville and Austin before going out on a three-game road stretch at Stewartville-Racine, Waseca and PEM and coming home to close things out against PEM.