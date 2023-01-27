Owatonna senior defenseman Abby Vetsch is now officially one of very few of her kind.
During Thursday night’s 14-0 shutout victory on home ice for the Owatonna girls hockey team over Mankato West, the senior captain joined an elite group in reaching the 100 career point mark.
Vetsch joined the likes of Jenny Oldefendt, Kelli Madson, Madeline Hammer and Holly Noble as the fifth defenseman in program history to reach the century mark for points. Ranging all the way back to the 2018-19 season as an eighth grader, Vetsch has amassed 19 goals and 81 assists to sit at 100 career points on the dot.
She produced three points off of three assists in Owatonna’s dominating 14-0 shutout of the Mankato West Scarlets to reach the career milestone.
Already leading 1-0 in the first period, Vetsch and Kaelyn Frear-Boerner picked up assists on a power play goal from Alia Kubicek just over six minutes into the period.
Her second assist came in the early stages of the second period when she and Ava Stanchina assisted on Ezra Oien’s 28th goal of the season to put the Huskies up 6-0.
The final of the three assists came later in the period when she and Frear-Boerner both assisted on a different major milestone with the first goal of the season for sophomore defenseman Morgan Macy to put Owatonna up 10-0.
Outside of Vetsch’s major accomplishment, the win for the Huskies was nothing less of dominant against a struggling Scarlets team after Owatonna ended up out-shooting them 64-4 (27-0, 22-3, 15-1) and having 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points produced across 16 of its 18 skaters, which also included some junior varsity players being elevated.
Kubicek’s first-period goal was just one of five as Stanchina, Izzy Radel, Samantha Bogen and Molly Achterkirch all found the back of the net. Oien, Stanchina, Macy, Vetsch, Frear-Boerner, Samantha Bogen and Kendra Bogen all picked up assists.
Samantha Bogen, Anna Mollenhauer and Zoie Roush all scored second period goals alongside Oien’s first goal of the period and Macy’s last goal of the period. Stanchina, Vetsch, Frear-Boerner, Radel, Mady Simon, Genevieve Froman and Lauren Nelson all recorded at least one assist during the period.
Owatonna closed out the third period with Kendra Bogen scoring 21 second in off Stanchina and Oien assists, Froman scoring her second goal of the season off an Achterkirch assist, Stanchina followed with her second goal of the game off an Oien assist and Averi Vetsch scoring the 14th goal of the night with assists to Radel and Samantha Bogen.
Mikayla Wilker started in net for Owatonna and the junior goaltender posted her eighth shutout of the season after stopping all four shots, which included not seeing her first shot on goal until the second period.