(OHS Girls Hockey) Abby Vetsch

Senior defenseman Abby Vetsch (24) looks to take a shot during Owatonna’s 14-0 win over Mankato West. Vetsch reached the 100 career point milestone and became the fifth defensemen in program history to do so. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Owatonna senior defenseman Abby Vetsch is now officially one of very few of her kind.


(OHS Girls Hockey) Alia Kubicek

Sophomore defenseman Alia Kubicek (10) prepares to shoot the puck for a goal in the first period of Owatonna's win over Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Girls Hockey) Izzy Radel

Junior forward Izzy Radel (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of the game. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Girls Hockey) Anna Mollenhauer

Sophomore forward Anna Mollenhauer (9) attempts to control the puck in the offensive zone. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

