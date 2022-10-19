There’s no question that the 2022 season was one of the best in program history for Owatonna boys soccer. The Huskies finished with a 14-4-1 overall record, 7-3 against Section 1AAA teams and 9-1-1 in the conference, while coming one game away from tying their record for most wins in a season.
Yet, through it all, the Rochester Mayo Spartans served as a thorn in their side. From winning 2-0 in the regular season, claiming the Big 9 title and taking the No. 1 seed going into the Section 1AAA tournament, the Spartans always got a leg up on Owatonna.
So when the Huskies led 1-0 with time ticking away in the Section 1AAA championship game Tuesday night in Rochester, they were desperate to get the last laugh.
But things took a turn for the worse, and Mayo escaped with a 2-1 overtime victory to end the Huskies’ historic season.
“We had a couple more chances, and we knew when we had them, we’d have to take advantage of them,” Waypa said. “They were able to capitalize on one more opportunity than we had. It’s tough to lose in overtime when you’re five minutes away from winning it.”
Playing on turf wasn’t Owatonna’s preferred field to play on, but with Mayo holding the No. 1 seed over it, the Spartans got the luxury of hosting the section title game on their home turf, which is where they beat the Huskies 2-0 earlier in the regular season.
If there was one thing Owatonna learned how to do in its first two section playoff games, it was knowing how to play in incredibly tight games.
No goals broke the scoreless tie going into a chilly halftime at the Rochester Mayo stadium while both squads sat with four shots on goal each.
But once the second half got underway, the Huskies found one of those scoring opportunities and took full advantage of it.
Junior midfielder Ashton Kraus used his speed to cut off a pass in Owatonna territory and sprinted up the field. Once he reached midfield, Kraus played the ball through for senior striker Benjamin Bangs, who had Mayo defenders flanking him on both sides.
Benny powered his way past, got inside the box and chipped a shot right past Mayo’s goalkeeper and put Owatonna on top 1-0 just 12 minutes into the second half.
“I saw their center back step up on Ashton and he got that ball under his foot,” Bangs said. “I turned and got the first touch on it, saw both defenders on my sides and I knew if I could get by both of them, I could put it in the net. First guy on my left, I bodied him a little bit. Then I took a touch, stepped in front of the guy on the right, finished in the bottom-right corner and came over to celebrate with the boys.”
Now with the lead, all the Huskies had to do was survive the next 38 minutes of offensive pressure from the Spartans.
With just under 23 minutes remaining, Mayo’s Parker Nelson went on a run, but took a hard landing on the pitch, which put a time stoppage on the game while he was attended to by medical personnel.
Both teams attempted to stay warm during the extended break from play, but once the game was cleared to resume, Mayo went right back to generating chances.
Owatonna senior goalkeeper Nils Gantert and the defensive core that included seniors Blake Burmeister and Braden Leonard, junior Nolan Kubat and sophomore Jackson Mottl helped the Huskies fend off corner kick after corner kick and blocking shot after shot.
The defensive effort was almost rewarded with a potential goal to put the game away. Bangs came away with the ball inside the box, turned and took a shot at the net. Mayo’s keeper hit the ground to make the save, but the ball bounced off his hands and rolled just left of the net with just over seven minutes remaining.
Just two minutes after Bangs nearly put in the dagger, Mayo came back down the field, slipped through the defense and put in a well-defended cross that the Spartans were able to sneak in for the game tying goal with five minutes left in regulation.
They were set for a golden-goal overtime. The next goal decided who was going to be the Section 1AAA champion and head to the Class AAA state tournament.
But one minute into overtime, the Spartans played a pass into the box that just slipped between the Huskies. A case of right place, right time for Spartans led to them getting a shot off right before Gantert could cover the ball and it found the back of the net.
It’s a heartbreaking end to a tremendous season for the Huskies, who now part ways with some of the key pieces to their success, while now also raising the bar for the younger players set to return to the program.
For Bangs, one of the senior captains, getting to experience the season and make the run that they had will always be memorable.
“It’s been awesome, it’s been building those lifelong friendships that we’ll look back in 20 years and be like, ‘Remember that time we took it to Mayo?’” Bangs said. “A couple bounces didn’t go our way, but we’ll remember this for the rest of our lives. It’ll be awesome to look back at, even though it didn’t go our way.”