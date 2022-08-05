We’re just over a week out from high school fall sports being officially underway with the start of practices on Monday, Aug. 15.
While games don’t start until closer to the end of the month, there are a number of good storylines to follow with the return of football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer and cross country, girls swimming and diving and girls tennis. Here are just four different storylines to follow heading into the fall sports season.
Where will Drew Henson land?
There’s a story to be told at every position on the Owatonna football team, but the one position that nearly every team cannot match them at is kicker. Now senior kicker Drew Henson is returning to the field as a top kicking prospect in Minnesota and already holds several accolades.
In his junior season alone, Henson was a Minnesota AP All-State Second Team selection, Big Southeast Special Teams Player of the Year, an All-District team selection and Owatonna’s Special Teams Player of the Year. Henson currently sits as Prep Redzone’s highest ranked kicker in Minnesota for the 2023 rankings. He’s also been very active on the recruiting end, and it’s only a matter of time before we learn where Owatonna’s secret weapon will land collegiately.
New faces at the helm for volleyball
No area sport has seen as much shakeup as volleyball has, with three different head coaches stepping up for the 2023 season in the area. Owatonna, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva all have new faces at the top of each program.
Rachel Malo is the new head coach for the Owatonna Huskies, after coaching the junior varsity team since 2018, Gina Hendrickson is taking her role back as head coach for the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and Ashley Tolzman is coming in to lead a young and talented NRHEG program.
Each program had its own experience with roster turnover from graduations, but with plenty of returning talent, it should be another fun volleyball season.
Blossoms second year of Class AA football
The Awesome Blossoms played their first year of Class AA football last season, but their quest for a Class AA state championship ended in the Section 2AA championship game with a loss to Maple River, despite being the top ranked team nearly all season.
It’ll be interesting to see how the Blossoms respond, especially with losses of key players, like Mr. Football finalist Drew Kittelson, receiving leader Colin Jordison and rushing leader Tyler Archer. Blooming Prairie still retained several great young talents, but we’ll have to see if they can continue the run of dominance it’s enjoyed the past few seasons.
Bangs’ Senior Season
Senior attacker Benjamin Bangs had a breakout junior season with the Owatonna boys soccer team as then-junior Bangs became one of the state’s top offensive producers with 15 goals and five assists in 17 games.
His production on the field landed him on the Class AAA Second Team All-State, which also made him the first player on the Huskies to earn an all-state honor as a junior since Jouvanny Santibanez in the 2007 season.
It’s no secret that teams are going to zero in on Bangs more and more, which was something he began seeing more of in his junior season. His strength and size already naturally draws in more focus, but as one of the states top players, only more focus will come. It’ll be fun to watch how Bangs follows up his outstanding junior campaign.