We’re just over a week out from high school fall sports being officially underway with the start of practices on Monday, Aug. 15.

Drew Henson WATCH

Owatonna kicker Drew Henson (19) is a returning All-State Second Team selection, an All-District selection and one of the top kicking prospects in Minnesota going into his senior season with the Huskies. (File photo/southernminn.com)
team huddle (nrheg vb) WATCH

The NRHEG volleyball team is one of three teams in the area with a new head coach taking over going into the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Blooming Prairie defense (BP FB) WATCH

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms are gearing up for their second year of Class AA football. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Benjamin Bangs WATCH

Owatonna senior attacker Benjamin Bangs is a returning All-State Second Team selection for Owatonna Boys Soccer. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports.

