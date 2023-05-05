For New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball head coach Wendy Schultz, Thursday night’s home game against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs was just another game in the 2023 season.

NRHEG softball head coach Wendy Schultz (left) claps with daughter and senior shortstop Sidney Schultz (right) on third base during NRHEG’s 14-4 win over JWP. The victory helped coach Schultz reach her 300th win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Past and present NRHEG softball players take to the field in New Richland to help NRHEG head coach Wendy Schultz celebrate her 300th victory. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The NRHEG softball team made plenty of signs to help celebrate head coach Wendy Schultz 300th career victory. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Junior pitcher Faith Nielsen (4) throws a pitch during NRHEG’s 14-4 win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Junior second baseman Hallie Schultz (7) waits for a pitch after reaching second base during NRHEG’s 14-4 win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

