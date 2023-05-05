For New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva softball head coach Wendy Schultz, Thursday night’s home game against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs was just another game in the 2023 season.
She was so focused on helping coach the Panthers to their fifth win of the season, beating the Bulldogs 14-4 in six innings, she didn’t even notice the crowd filling up with friends, family and former players that spanned across her 25-year coaching career at NRHEG, eagerly awaiting to see if she could record win No. 300.
So when senior Trinity Smith Vulcan put the ball in play, leading to junior Hallie Schultz and senior Bree Ihrke scoring on an error from the Bulldogs and the game ending from the 10-run rule, it was a surprise to Schultz, as the friends, family and former players took to the field to congratulate her on her major milestone win.
“Super, super cool,” Schultz said of the surprise. “When you have kids — well this is my 25th year — when there’s five of the original from back then, and it’s just so great to see people come back. I haven’t seen some of them for some time.”
The current-day Panthers had plenty of signs they kept hidden and busted them out afterward to help surprise their coach. On top of that, coach Schultz was gifted a custom 300 wins T-shirt and presented a plaque to commemorate the achievement.
It was also only fitting that the Panthers came together for a big team win to help their coach reach the milestone.
NRHEG turned in two big offensive innings in the bottom of the first and sixth innings that powered it to victory as eight different Panthers recorded at least one hit and six Panthers recorded at least one RBI in the victory.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, junior Faith Nielsen doubled into the outfield to score Isabel Stadheim for NRHEG’s first run of the game to tie JWP 1-1. Sidney Schultz immediately followed by scoring Camryn VanMaldeghem and Nielsen on a single to take a 3-1 lead.
Hallie Schultz, Preslie Nielsen and Aryanna Howe all recorded RBI knocks of their own in the bottom of the inning to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead off of nine total first inning hits.
The NRHEG bats were quiet throughout the second and third innings before Howe reached third after the Bulldogs weren’t able to catch her line drive to the outfield. VanMaldeghem managed to score her on a sacrifice groundout.
“[The Panthers] just never give up,” Schultz said. “I think one word to probably describe them is grit. They just keep on keeping on, no matter what the score is. Honestly, I never really feel like we’re out of it because I know they’re just going to keep working hard. They work hard at practice, so that carries into the games. Whether it’s hitting, bunting, base running, pitching, catching it’s just a great team.”
After a quiet fifth inning, the Panthers used a combination of bunts, aggressive base-running and capitalizing on a couple of JWP errors to pile in more runs, which led to Smith Vulcan’s grounder that ended with Hallie Schultz and Ihrke scoring off the error.
In the end, Stadheim, Faith Nielsen, Sidney and Hallie Schultz recorded two hits, while VanMaldeghem, Howe, Ihrke and Preslie Schultz recorded one hit each. VanMaldeghem and Faith Nielsen recorded two RBIs and Howe, Preslie Nielsen and Sidney and Hallie Schultz recorded one RBI each. Faith Nielsen got the win in the circle by recording five strikeouts in six innings.
While the final score may not show it, the Bulldogs have been no strangers to making teams fight for wins and even mounted some momentum early on in the game.
Senior pitcher Vanessa TerBeest managed to limit the Panthers to a single run throughout the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, but where one of TerBeest’s biggest impacts was felt was in the batter's box.
She delivered an RBI single up the middle in the first to give the Bulldogs their brief 1-0 lead and proceeded to record another pair of RBI singles in the top of the third and fourth innings for a three-hit, three-RBI performance and helping JWP momentarily cut NRHEG’s lead down to 6-4 at one point.
Freshman Victoria Blomstrom recorded an RBI single of her own in the fourth inning to knock in fellow freshman Kayle Langford before scoring off of TerBeest’s third hit of the game.