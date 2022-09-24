Grems and Hullopeter

Owatonna senior tailback Conner Grems (2) and junior receiver Caleb Hullopeter (8) celebrate after Grems' 80-yard rushing touchdown to open the game. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

It didn’t matter who had the ball or where it was at, the Owatonna Huskies were in full control during the first half of their eventual 34-7 road victory over the hosting Austin Packers.

Conner Grems

Owatonna senior tailback Conner Grems (2) outsprints an Austin defender on his 80-yard rushing touchdown to open the game. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Collin Vick

Owatonna senior defensive back Collin Vick (18) intercepts a pass during the Huskies' win over Austin. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owen Beyer

Owatonna junior receiver Owen Beyer (1) smiles after catching a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Ginskey. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Torrin Smith sack

Owatonna junior linebacker Torrin Smith (50) sacks Austin's quarterback. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Jacob Ginskey

Owatonna junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey prepares to throw the ball past an Austin defender. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

