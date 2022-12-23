Due to difficult weather conditions causing delays for drivers, we're anticipating the Saturday paper may be delivered late to many subscribers. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and we thank you for your patience.
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties. For much of central and east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions, but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Due to difficult weather conditions causing delays for drivers, we're anticipating the Saturday paper may be delivered late to many subscribers. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and we thank you for your patience.
Remember, you can find all the latest online at owatonna.com and you can find a digital version of each paper here: southernminn.com/eedition/owatonna.
We're wishing safe travels to anyone driving, and we're thinking of our local officers, deputies, state patrol, and other emergency responders who will be keeping people safe this holiday weekend!
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
