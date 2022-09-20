Do yourself a favor and go to Google and search “Top Financial Advice Books”. You’re going to get a list of hundreds of different books. Each of them will claim to have their own unique spin on creating financial wellbeing. However, in many of these books a common theme persists that I find utterly false. The theme I’m referring too is that micro budgeting is beneficial.

Derek Delaney is a Certified Financial Planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.

