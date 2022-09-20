Do yourself a favor and go to Google and search “Top Financial Advice Books”. You’re going to get a list of hundreds of different books. Each of them will claim to have their own unique spin on creating financial wellbeing. However, in many of these books a common theme persists that I find utterly false. The theme I’m referring too is that micro budgeting is beneficial.
So, what is micro budgeting? It’s the narrative that pinching pennies on small discretionary expenses can make a big impact on your financial wellness. I’m sure you’ve heard the advice that if you cut out your $5 coffee each day, you’ll be far better off financially in the long run. Sure, it's money saved but the insinuated positive impact just isn’t true. In reality, it does more harm than good. It diverts people’s attention from the bigger and more important issues in their lives by giving them a false sense of financial progress.
We need to stop concentrating so much on the $5 dollar decisions in our lives and start focusing on $25,000 ones. Your personal financial situation isn’t going to change because you made the tough decision to cancel your Netflix subscription. However, picking the right repayment strategy on your student loans can save you tens of thousands of dollars.
This principle doesn’t just apply to young people either. It affects us all at every age. I’ve had conversations with retirees who agonized over potentially spending an additional $1,500 a year on their annual vacation. They would feel much better about their long-term financial health if they just saved the money. Those same people are also paying financial professionals $35,000 a year to “manage” their investment portfolio and don’t even recognize it!
My favorite example of this came when I was flipping through TV channels one day and landed on the show Extreme Couponing. A married couple on that show saved $180 on their bi-monthly trip to the grocery store. They claimed those extra savings keeps them afloat financially throughout the year. After they checked out, the camera crew followed them to the parking lot where they loaded their groceries into and drove away in an $75,000 truck.
Now I’m not saying that financial frugality is a bad thing. From a money psychology standpoint, it can be extremely beneficial. It promotes contentment and discipline. But when you start relying on $5 decisions as the foundation for your future financial success while ignoring the $25,000 ones, nothing is going to change.
To make matters worse, the big dollar decisions are not made on a regular occurrence and most of them are irrevocable. Meaning you get one shot to make a smart decision with a lot of money riding on it. So, what are the most common high dollar decisions many people will encounter in their lifetime? I’ve got five. First, buying a house you can’t afford. Second, taxation timing. Third, claiming Social Security. Fourth, preventative self-care decisions (taking care of your body is far more financially beneficial than following a budget). Fifth, financial product purchases (investments, annuities, insurances, etc.).
I can successfully argue that each of those five decisions, if made poorly, will cost an individual multiple times more in their lifetime than what they’ll save by cutting back on going out to eat. So, as you continue to progress financially in your life, don’t make the mistake of thinking that cutting out your $5 dollar latte is going to make a material impact. If you really want to succeed financially, those ‘$25,000’ decisions in life are what’s really going to make or break you in the long run.
Derek Delaney is a Certified Financial Planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.