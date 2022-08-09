Giving advice to your children starts early. You advise them when they to go to bed, what to eat, how to spend their day. “Son, you really need to get yourself to bed.” “Why? I am not tired.” “I respectfully disagree. You have been bawling for the past two hours, the most recent reason being that you weren’t served milk in a blue cup.”

Ruth Boubin has a degree in counseling and seems to find humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

