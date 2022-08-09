Giving advice to your children starts early. You advise them when they to go to bed, what to eat, how to spend their day. “Son, you really need to get yourself to bed.” “Why? I am not tired.” “I respectfully disagree. You have been bawling for the past two hours, the most recent reason being that you weren’t served milk in a blue cup.”
I asked my kids what the best advice is that I have given them. One child quipped, “You haven’t given me any good advice.” He is mid-20s. I advised him to shut his mouth.
Some kids ask for the most mundane advice and way too often. “Mom, what should I have for lunch?” This is not so much a request for advice, but more a request for me to get in the kitchen and make the kid a sandwich.
Some of my kids have made major decisions, like switching college majors or buying a house without any input from me. Perhaps, they do not think I have the wisdom required to help in these situations. Or perhaps, they think I am too busy making someone a sandwich to be bothered. Indeed, it is a good idea to foster your children to weigh the pros and cons of small decisions like what color to paint their room so they have some confidence to make bigger decisions as they get older such as what college they can afford without being saddled with a mountain of debt.
Often my kids have asked me for medical advice. I have no formal medical training but feel this is an area in which my advice is quite sound. Many times, a child would come to me and say, “Mom, my arm hurts when I do this.” “Stop moving it like that then,” I would say. “Mom, my back hurts when I twist like this.” “Well then stop twisting. Who do you think you are, Chubby Checker?” It seems illogical to move specifically to confirm that moving in that way causes pain, but human reasoning is difficult to understand.
I grew up with the advice that most mouth ailments can be fixed by gargling salt water. I passed this home remedy down to my kids for canker sores, swollen gums, sore throats. You would have thought I was asking them to swallow a live frog. “I am not doing that. Gross.” “Well then, how about a bit of cloves?” “No, way! That is like eating coffee grounds.” “Ok, then don’t whine to me about having oral health issues.” A daughter traveled to Peru for a mission trip this year. One of the priests in the religious order with whom they worked insisted that all the of the young adults gargle with salt water every single day. With limited access to pharmaceuticals, they use more natural means of caring for their health. My daughter took his advice without question. I should probably be offended.
Several of the kids mentioned my most famous piece of advice was reserved for when a peer, a friend, or their siblings hurt their feelings. “When someone says something that is intentionally hurtful, mean or cruel, that says more about them, than it does about you.” A daughter still recalls over 25 years later when her young dance mates made fun of her for wearing undergarments under her leotard. I was unaware that this was a commando kind of situation. We live in a harsh world. Everyone experiences times when they are bruised emotionally. I wanted my kids to understand that they can’t control what other people say to them or about them, but they do have some control over whether they internalize that feedback. I also wanted them to understand when they hurt someone or say something cruel, that is more of a reflection of the kind of person they are.
As my kids have become adults, sometimes the requests for guidance are more challenging. Bigger kids, bigger problems. Or maybe I am just tapped out for advice. A daughter was applying for jobs this summer. One job application required her to indicate her request for a starting salary. I don’t care for this question. I feel that it is a trap. If you indicate too low, you could be short changed, but if you ask for something too high, the employer might believe you have an inflated ego. “Mom, how much money should I ask for?” “I don’t know, ask for somewhere between $45,000 and a million dollars,” I suggested. “Gas prices have really increased. Inflation is running rampant. Can you just indicate that you need enough income that you won’t have to bother your mom to help pay your bills?”
Another child is applying to graduate school. With limited spots, it is vital to make your application stand out from your competition. During my summer purge, I came across a rather intricate drawing of a train that the child had drawn during elementary school. It was well done, and I thought perhaps he might want to include it in his portfolio to demonstrate that he is a well-rounded candidate. No, he is not applying to art school. His 8-year-old artistic talent has absolutely nothing to do with business administration. My son hasn’t asked me to send it to him. Perhaps he is still considering it.
Now that I have adult kids, sometimes I go to them for advice. They have fresh knowledge about this ever-changing world or have opinions about current trends. “Hey kids, I am thinking about getting a bikini for the first time in my life. And how about if I create one of those TikToks that seem to be all the rage these days to showcase my current dance moves. What do you think?”
“Mom, a hard pass on both of those. What do you think I should have for lunch?”