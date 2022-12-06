The end of the year is a wild time. It combines a vast array of vibes: pressure, hurry, accomplishment, hopes, contemplation, relief, sadness, elation and so many more.
While some of us are celebrating the successes of a prosperous year, others are focusing only on the holiday season. Alternatively others are mourning monumental losses of loved ones, and yet others may be fearing what elements a new year may bring; and some of us may be feeling a bit of everything all at one time.
I feel most at peace this time of year when I plan ahead. I purchase my annual planner for the following year and pencil in every single thing I can. This makes me feel prepared and highlights some of the little things to look forward to such as my son’s birthday, an anniversary with my significant other, holidays and getaways.
How do you prepare for a new year or a fresh start? I have friends that find success in drafting goal commitments and timelines, or monetary challenges to save up for a vacation or for a financial necessity. Others are focusing on mental health, fitness or simply becoming more organized.
But as we all know, you can plan, prepare and prioritize as much as possible and will still face predicaments and problems you never would have anticipated. Folks, this is life.
Personally I excel in an area that I wish I did not: Worrying. I am so darn good at worrying — a true expert. I worry about things that will never happen and then if they do happen, I get to worry again.
Evolving from this cycle will be my 2023 focus. I want to worry less, I want to be more present in each moment of each day and I want to rest easy at night feeling confident in my strengths of adaptability and positivity. Worry does not prevent problems, but forces you to live through the anxiety of worry yet again if the feared scenario actually plays out. I cannot think of much that sounds less productive than that.
One thing I feel quite certain of is that we would all be doing ourselves a great disservice if we did not take time to reflect on the 12 months we have just lived and worked through. Celebrate the achievements, accept the shortfalls, seek resolve in difficult lessons learned and strive to do two necessary things in the coming year: take care of yourself and take care of others.
Just to make sure you got that, I will say it again. Please, please, please take care of yourself in 2023. Please, please, please take care of others in 2023. There are a great deal of problems that would be resolved if we all committed to this. Love yourself and love others. This is truly my Christmas wish and I can’t wait to worry about it coming true.
Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Seasons Greetings to you. Cheers to a fabulous, fantastic and unpredictable 2023!
Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native is a mortgage banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden and pup Joey. Reach her at RLGillespie@Bremer.com.