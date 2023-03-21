Injuries are never ideal but being injured at work can be a real pain, in multiple ways whether it’s physical, mentally, or financially. Injuries can happen in any profession, although is more common in jobs with increased physical demands.
Musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) are injuries or disorders of the muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage, and spinal discs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics of the Department of Labor defines MSDs as musculoskeletal system and connective tissue diseases and disorders when the event or exposure leading to the case is bodily reaction (e.g., bending, climbing, crawling, reaching, twisting), overexertion, or repetitive motion. Examples of MSDs include:
Sprains, strains, and tears
Low back pain
Carpal tunnel syndrome
Hernia
Tennis Elbow
There are on average 8 days of missed work due to an injury, costing employers billions of dollars each year for medical care for employees. However, studies have shown that early physical therapy intervention can get you feeling better more quickly than prolonging seeking treatment.
According to a report released by the Workers Compensation Research Institute, getting physical therapy for low back pain within 14 days of injury is associated with significant reductions in the use and costs of medical services such as MRIs, opioid prescriptions, pain management injections, and low back surgery. Compared with patients who received physical therapy within three days of injury, those who initiated physical therapy more than 30 days after injury were 47% more likely to have an MRI, 46% more likely to be prescribed opioids, 29% more likely to receive injections for pain management, and 89% more likely to have back surgery.
How can physical therapy help? Physical therapists are experts in movement and understand each injury is different, as well as specific job duties. During your first appointment, the physical therapist will take the time to hear how you were injured and evaluate your symptoms, strength, and range of motion. Upon forming a diagnosis, they will work closely with you and your doctor to help decrease your pain, strengthen your body, and get you back to work as soon as possible pain-free with a job-specific rehab program in mind. Your journey will typically begin with an individual based treatment to resolve the symptoms related to the specific injury while being provided a movement exercise program to restore range of motion, mobility, and strength. The final phase of recovery is to transition into a work conditioning/strengthening program to prepare to person/body for return-to-work demands, depending on the occupation requirements. This will ensure full recovery and minimize re-injury concerns with transitioning back to a demanding physical job.
If you’re injured, don’t wait to seek treatment so you can get back to work and your activities more quickly without having pain!
Dr. Tony Sarne, PT, DPT, ATC, is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. Reach him at 507-451-7888.