I’m 50.
That number in and of itself provokes a lot of thoughts and feelings. It’s a half century. Five decades. I’ve received my complimentary AARP card. Two of them, actually. Gray is the dominant color in my beard. When people tell me to act my age that means taking fewer chances, like walking too fast. In truth I do act my age. Every time I stand up my lower back is tight and achy and I have to walk (slowly at first) with a pronounced bend at my waist until I get loosened up. I’m no spring chicken anymore. And I’ve (mostly) accepted that. In many respects, I find myself rethinking decisions and acting with more caution. In others, I have found a freedom that can only come with reflection on 50 years of experience.
This time in my life has proven more profound than I could have possibly imagined just 10 years ago. In the past two years I’ve become single and dad and lost my dad to cancer. I bought my own house just over a year ago. One of my best friends from high school died of a stroke. My oldest son graduated from high school this year is an odd feeling but is by far the most normal of these life events that I’ve experienced since January 2020. Oh…and COVID. Let’s not forget about that. Two years of weirdness. It makes a guy thoughtful. Pensive. How does all of this shape what is to come? How can I take that weirdness and some pretty painful experiences and make them work for a better future for me, my sons and the world around us?
First off, dating at 50 years old is weird. Now honestly, I never really did much dating in my younger years so I don’t even have those experiences to fall back on and guide me. But maybe that’s a good thing. I choose to believe that I can do it in a smarter way than I would have at 25. I hope that’s true of pretty much everything that I do. When I got married, just like my dad did, I handed over the proverbial checkbook and asked if my then wife wanted to take care of it. She did (to my relief) and that was the end of it. Or so I thought. Money, planning and preparing meals, grocery shopping, it all takes on a new significance and a whole lot more planning and preparation than it had before. I was also in my second Little Theatre of Owatonna production this past winter and, admittedly, have been bit by the bug and hope to do more soon.
Professionally and in the community, I feel fulfilled yet have a drive and determination to do more. I’ve spent my adult life helping people in a variety of positions. Church work, bartending, non-profit, and now doing retail sales. I like helping people. I really do. It brings me a lot of satisfaction. Over the past six months I’ve taken on some new roles to fill some time and have a productive outlet for my energy. Being more involved with the Owatonna Business Partnership and giving tours of the Farmer’s National Bank, a task I took over when my dad, who had been giving the tours, passed away. It’s my way of giving something back to the community ad a revitalized downtown Owatonna that has giving me so much.
So, what about the rest of the world? What about the other 7.75 billion people in the world? 329.5 million on the US? 26,000 in Owatonna? What can we do collectively? I’m one man in a small town in southern MN. There’s only so much I can do and I can accept that. That acceptance, for me, is progress. That puts the burden on not just me but on all of us. How do we take the experiences we have collectively gone through over the past two and a half years, learn from them, and make every experience, every day better for everyone? I think we can all agree that we’ve gone thru enough divisiveness and painful rhetoric to last us all for a lifetime and it’s time to make something better. Better than what we have today. For me, it’s a matter of helping where I can and when I can. But maybe that’s all it takes. If every one of us, one person at a time, one experience at a time, one day at a time, reaches out to help just one person, just maybe we can do it. Maybe we can build a better future.