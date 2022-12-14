“The Master has failed more times than the beginner has even tried.”
I am not certain to whom or where the aforementioned quote may be attributed, but I often see it in martial arts facilities. Certainly it applies, as it is generally considered that it takes about 20,000 repetitions of anything to truly make it natural. That applies to playing an instrument, playing a sport, or just life itself. It is the path, rather than the goal, that so often defines us.
When my son entered seventh grade, he tried out for the cross country running team at the junior high. Although he played hockey, perhaps it was an attempt to find something else, be it mere conditioning or a new challenge. If nothing else, it put him in good graces with those eighth-graders, who more typically look down on the “Sevies” (grade seven) in the pecking order of junior high. It was at a meet in Mankato, however, that I saw something that sticks with me to this day, albeit not directly involving my own spawn.
While selected cheering greeted each of the runners, usually only among schoolmates and parents for each specific one crossing the finish line, it was the last one, the final straggler, who received the greatest notice. To look at the boy, a bit chubby, at least by most runners’ standards, I could see a child perhaps picked on for that reason. This is the very lad many Boy Scouts would refer to as “bear bait”, on the premise that it is not necessary to outrun a bear so long as you can outrun at least one person. The wild cheering of encouragement that greeted this final finisher came not only from his own compatriots, but even from other participants, as exhausted as they might be. Dead last in the race, but perhaps the biggest winner of all. I would love to know how his life has gone since. Such a sea change in self-image can be a push that leads to greater success.
Just recently I read an article in the Minneapolis newspaper about the high school football team for Red Lake high school in northern Minnesota, which hasn’t won a game in many years, even though their basketball team has occasionally gotten to the state tournament in its class. Often barely able to field a team, and invariably outnumbered by every opponent, they nonetheless press on against the odds, finding joy in playing and victories in little moments of glory, rather than the rather oppressive judgement of the won/loss column. Entirely within the boundaries of the Red Lake band of Ojibwe, to some degree it seems like the modern metaphor of the struggles already engaged by that community, where poverty often goes hand-in-hand with hopelessness. Their coach continues encouragement throughout, and their attitudes appear to remain optimistic, looking for a win but enjoying the effort of the moment. If you can find the article despite a paywall, it is certainly worth reading.
I cannot help but think of the statement in this regard by Theodore Roosevelt, as follows:
“It is not the critic who counts; nor the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds, who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotion, who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory or defeat.”
As we reflect upon our personal struggles, and begin to formulate resolutions for our future, consider the day-to-day struggles of so many among us, and see the true victories we enjoy.
Peace & love for the holiday season.