I ran for the House of Representatives in 2014 and again in 2016. I had always had it in the back of my mind to do it — “someday”. In 2014 no one had stepped forward so I counted it as karma and, when asked, I said yes. It was an interesting time, to put it mildly.

Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.

