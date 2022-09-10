I ran for the House of Representatives in 2014 and again in 2016. I had always had it in the back of my mind to do it — “someday”. In 2014 no one had stepped forward so I counted it as karma and, when asked, I said yes. It was an interesting time, to put it mildly.
The advice I was given was, “If you knock 500 doors you can win.” I set out to do just that. I got a late start in 2014 as I did not jump into the race until early June — that’s late in a campaign, in case you did not know. I managed to knock a lot of doors in Owatonna but very few in Waseca and almost none in the townships. I was busy working fulltime and doing the obligatory meetings, attending meet-and-greets, and answering all of the questionnaires that come in from special interest groups (it seemed like thousands). I don’t know about other candidates, but I had a terrible fear of saying something awful and having it on the front page of the local newspaper or (worse) the twin cities papers. I would misspeak or get my picture taken with the wrong person or have been captured on tape mumbling something from years ago that was now heinous…
I lost in 2014 (evidently going to the township meetings did not help get me the farm vote. They all said John Petersburg had never been at a meeting so I had hoped it to be a sign of good faith on my part, but no.) Declaring my candidacy early in 2016 allowed me to start knocking doors as early as March. I managed to knock every door in Waseca, all six townships, and most in Owatonna. It never came easy to ask for your vote. I can easily ask for others, I can happily play other characters on stage, but to look you in the eye and say, “Will you vote for me?” was so hard! And yet, I say to you, everyone should run for office at least once. Let me explain.
It teaches you a lot about yourself. I had to find answers for, “Why are you running?” I feel I am not being represented by the current representative. “What makes you qualified? You’re only a teacher!” I was a teacher my whole career so I felt I knew a lot about the consequences of our state government on every part of my job. The importance of being at the table. (You know the saying, “If you are not at the table, you are on the menu.”) How did I feel about legalizing marijuana, saving the wolves, wearing motorcycle helmets, and guns? What did I know about farmers and what they needed, or nurses? Day care providers? The list goes on and on. And after all, the House is the PEOPLES’ HOUSE. We are all qualified.
It gave me many wonderful conversations with you, the voters. I am grateful to every person who stepped out their door and was willing to chat for a few minutes. In particular the brothers from Blooming Grove Township — you guys were so generous to give me your time and let me know what farmers really need – more than once! In particular the woman (was it in Deerfield?) that we sat on your back deck steps and cried because your grandson had committed suicide. We talked about the need for better suicide prevention for teens. And the garage party I interrupted on the north side of Owatonna that said, “Heyes” to Sunday liquor sales! Bring treats for the big dogs and rub their tummies and they let you approach the front door. Little dogs bite.
The PTSD side. It’s harsh when people come to the door and wave you away. Or come look and walk away! Or when their dog beats them out the door, jumps on you, and rips your shirt from top-to-bottom. (True story) The owner and I were both pretty shaken but I told him it didn’t mean he had to vote for me… To be pro-choice is to be called a baby killer by some which is crushing. The Waseca woman and I both held our ground for quite awhile but I had to exit when she tore into public schools (she would never send her child), LGBTQ, and trans kids. Too much hate. There were just some plain mean folks.
It’s now 2022 and I have asked my children and their spouses (ten adults in ages 36-44). Do you want the candidate to knock on your door? “NO!” Do you want them to call you? “NO!” Do you want to go to a meet-and-greet to talk to them? “NO!” What is a candidate to do? How do they get their message out? Do we just automatically vote straight party ticket?
All parties still say knock on doors. So, voters, when that schoolboard, or city council, or state candidate knocks on your door can you please answer? Just smile, take the literature, and thank them for doing a thankless job. They just want to make a difference and not get too scarred in the process.