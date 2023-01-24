Dizziness can be a common symptom that you experience throughout your life. Whether you feel like the room is spinning or feel like you’re rocking on a boat when you are trying to do tasks around the house.
According to an article written by Dr. Timothy Hain, 15% of the United States population will suffer from dizziness, both in diagnosed and undiagnosed patients. Dizziness can be caused by many different situations. It can be a side effect of medication or a hit to the head while playing sports. While there are many causes of dizziness, this condition can be treated and improved like any muscle sprain or joint stiffness. Physical Therapy may be able to assist with reducing symptoms and increasing balance to allow you to get through the day with reduced spinning sensation.
The main takeaway with progressing away from having dizziness is not to fear it. When it affects your ability to function there can be a lot of questions floating in your head if it will ever go away.
Like building up strength in a muscle, it can take continued performance of challenging your balance and your brain to assist with progressing to a world without the light headedness. With the help of a physical therapist, a road map to returning to full function can be achieved.
Common treatment for dizziness is working on the vestibular system, which is a sensory system that creates the sense of balance and spatial orientation for the purpose of coordinating movement with balance. Essentially it is the system that keeps you upright when you are walking on uneven ground or when you are standing in the dark. Vertigo is a common condition of this system which leads to difficulty moving around a bed or looking around a room. In cases of vertigo, a trained Physical Therapist can perform a maneuver to help reset the inner ear and will help immensely with reducing the room spinning sensation.
Other exercises can include training the eyes independent from head movement, balance performance, habituation to train the brain to tolerate tasks performed throughout the day, and many other avenues of treatment to return to normal daily tasks. Physical therapists who are trained in vestibular care can be a proper guide in your recovery and can assist in reducing fear of movement, as performance of exercises can lead to an increase in symptoms noted. While this is true, exercises should be continued regularly, and the more you perform them the easier they will get. Stopping exercises too early can lead to a return of symptoms.
Dr. Tony Sarne, PT, DPT, ATC, is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. Reach him at 507-451-7888.