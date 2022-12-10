Republicans are often accused of being “extremist.” Certainly, factions of the electorate that vote Republican exist that can legitimately be called extremist. But to the folks on Main Street, the far left seems to be setting the agenda for mainstream Democrats. Now that the DFL has complete control of the government in Minnesota, their top priorities include gender choice affirmation, legalization of marijuana, and elimination of all restraints to obtaining an abortion.


Stephen Nelson is the co-chair, along with Pam Seaser, of the Steele County Republican Executive Board.

