...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Intermittent rounds of mixed wintry precipitation,
including freezing drizzle and light snow. Snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to a couple
hundredths of an inch are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will develop in addition to the
wintry precipitation, some of which may be deposited onto
roads, especially elevated roads such as bridges and
overpasses. This may also cause slippery conditions. The
potential for slippery roads will last through sunrise and
into late Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Republicans are often accused of being “extremist.” Certainly, factions of the electorate that vote Republican exist that can legitimately be called extremist. But to the folks on Main Street, the far left seems to be setting the agenda for mainstream Democrats. Now that the DFL has complete control of the government in Minnesota, their top priorities include gender choice affirmation, legalization of marijuana, and elimination of all restraints to obtaining an abortion.
These priorities are disturbing, some are shocking. And many would consider the party of the left to hold positions that are extreme.
We should have love for all human beings. Republicans are, for the most part, people of faith. We believe that all people are God’s children. However, we also believe that God created us male and female. We should try to understand each other’s viewpoint. But it seems extreme that a child should be encouraged and even aided in gender transition. It is extreme to administer chemicals and hormones to a little boy or girl to effect gender change, or to conduct irreversible surgery.
We should support our teachers and administrators in our schools in the difficult task of educating the youth. But it seems extreme to tell parents that they should have no say in what is being taught to their children. There may be times when a teacher must protect a child from an abusive parent. But it seems extreme to make secrecy between teacher and student a matter of policy. Parents are their children’s primary educators and should be consulted on all matters concerning their formation.
It is legitimate to point out that alcohol has been the cause of a plethora of problems for our society. But this not a justification to legalize marijuana, which is believed to be a stepping stone to the use of even more dangerous drugs. And it is hypocritical to demonize tobacco smoke, while ignoring the detrimental effects of smoke from inhaled marijuana.
We should all be concerned about the degradation of the environment. It is prudent to determine the extent to which hydrocarbons contribute to global warming; we should consider all options that prevent or minimize pollution. But it seems extreme to shut down oil production in the United States, while encouraging the pumping of oil in the Middle East. More disturbingly, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, a repressive dictator who is an open foe of the United States, is receiving American help to rebuild oil infrastructure. Maduro will use the money to maintain a stranglehold on the citizens of Venezuela.
Moreover, Venezuelan oil is said to be far more polluting than American oil.
We should understand the motivation of a foreigner who is seeking a better life for his family by seeking jobs and residency in the United States. But it seems extreme to construct policies that favor illegal immigrants over immigrants who have observed the laws of the land and are working through the process to become American citizens.
We should have compassion for those who have come from broken families and did not have fathers to teach them that it is wrong to break the law. But it seems extreme when that compassion puts dangerous individuals on the street, impairing the safety of law-abiding citizens.
In the instantaneous news environment in which we now live, we should be cautious about “disinformation,” libel, and slander. But it is extreme to suppress news, under the false cover that the news may potentially be “disinformation”. I applaud the representative from California, Ro Khanna, the only Democrat who has denounced the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up.
We should do more to help unwed mothers and any woman who is facing a challenging pregnancy. But it is extreme to enshrine into law the idea that difficult problems justify the destruction of an innocent life. Some would use the excuse that “science has not proved that an unborn baby is, in fact, a human being.” I leave the reader with this thought experiment.
Suppose you are faced with a problem that feels insurmountable. You are handed a gun and told that not only this problem, but all your problems will disappear, and that your life will be perfect provided you do one thing. You must shoot the gun into a closet in which there might be a living person. The closet door will not be open to you; you will never know whether or not you killed a human being. I hope that no one, whatever their political persuasion, would shoot the gun.
Stephen Nelson is the co-chair, along with Pam Seaser, of the Steele County Republican Executive Board.