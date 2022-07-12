Most people consider the size, color, material and design when buying a purse. The question never enters someone’s mind: “What will this bag do to my posture, back and body?”
Many individuals will experience shoulder and neck pain as well as headaches, but don’t ever consider it could be from how they are carrying their purse, backpack, or diaper bag. For those of us who carry heavy purses on only one side, we must lift one shoulder in order to keep the bag from falling off. This lifting of one shoulder can place unwanted pressure or strain on our neck and shoulder which can often lead to upper back and neck problems.
To avoid shoulder, neck and back pain from your bag you should place heavier items near the bottom or rear of your purse. Most bags should have straps that cross over your body. A messenger bag which has a strap that crosses the body can help to prevent health problems because the weight is evenly distributed.
When purchasing your next purse you should consider avoiding long, thin straps, chain handles and slouchy canvas bags. If you can’t avoid a purse with a single strap, try to make sure the strap is padded and wide, as well as alternate from shoulder to shoulder. You should also look for a purse that has structure. When items shift around and are not well distributed your balance can be thrown off causing muscle imbalances. If you just can’t give up that trendy purse be sure to clean it out once a week and get rid of items you don’t need.
If you do experience pain from your bag, physical therapy can help relieve the pain. Physical therapists can give you advice on postural awareness and proper body mechanics to use when carrying a purse. We can also show you how to strengthen key muscles in your shoulders, upper and mid back and core and improve your overall posture. We want to help reduce your chance of injury in the future.
Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at (507)451-7888.
