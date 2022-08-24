While rummaging around in my head for a column topic this month, I happened to be scrounging around for a small piece from a chair... A small wood plug, actually. I seem to remember finding such a piece on the floor and not knowing what it was for so I put it somewhere. Where do we put odd assorted unnamed dodads? In the “junk drawer.”
Surely you have at least one. I have known people who only have junk drawers... All their drawers are a catastrophe! Having been an accountant and raised by a home economics super educated mother, I am a neatnik. This does not mean I do not have a junk drawer. In mine I have an assortment of plastic tubs with various saved items for just that moment of need: rubber bands, paper clips, picture hangers, pins, odd nuts, bolts and nails and one for everything else. That’s where I found the wood plug. It is such a rush to make use of something you thought might be future trash! I also have a handy plastic flatware divider that holds pencils, pens, color markers and small rulers but things get generally cluttered up and an overhaul is occasionally needed...only very occasionally do I get to it!
I was discussing this with a neighbor and he laughed. He has a garage junk drawer which I gather doesn’t get rearranged until the dust has buried the tools. That probably is possible in Arizona. We get dust storms that obliterate the sun. I remember when we got rid of our home of 50 years and I discovered that we had a garage junk cabinet. Holy moly! We had acquired precious tools from two grandfathers added to an old steel cabinet with four rows of deep 4 x 8 inch drawers (also a grandparent relic). Some of those had some very rusty stuff and some electrical parts not up to code since the dark ages.
One time I was helping a neighbor get ready to move and discovered that people have bathroom junk drawers. These collect unused over the counter drugs, collections of motel shampoos, lotions and soap, occasional cotton balls collecting dust, various sample packs of shampoo or face cream and an old lipstick or two. Then there are the sewers and knitters who save pins, partial spools of thread, small rolls of left over yarn, every conceivable size of knitting needles and gadgets. We are a country of “Might-need-it-someday” people.
Perhaps this derives from World War II when we saved string, aluminum foil from gum sticks, even used grease for the “war effort”. Then there were war bonds and stamps which helped put me through college. Does anyone remember “green stamps?” They had a nice store downtown where you brought your books of stamps to trade for merchandise. I was always recruited to lick stamps to fill the books. I feel sure it was an effort to shut me up!
Not everyone is a saver and there are those hoarders that over-save but it is nice to have at least one friend who can be counted on to have just the nut, bolt or nail you really need.
