While I am a firm believer that scary movies are acceptable to watch any time of the year, I watch a plethora of them from mid-September through October 31st. And when I say a plethora…well, let’s just say that means a lot. A whole lot!
I am comfortable and proud to be called a horror movie aficionado, having grown up in a home that embraced scary cinema. Every New Year’s Eve after the stroke of midnight we would watch Halloween — the original Halloween movie released in 1978 featuring the notorious fictional character Michael Myers (no, this is not a reference to Austin Powers). To this day it remains my favorite horror movie, although with its lack of gore it really is more of a thriller.
Aside from Halloween, I look forward to viewing several favorite movies this time of year. Scream, Friday the 13th, Hocus Pocus, The Blair Witch Project, Halloweentown, Psycho, House on Haunted Hill, Practical Magic, Trick ‘r Treat, Sleepy Hollow, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, The Strangers, The Monster Squad, The Shining, Night of the Living Dead, The Lost Boys, and so many more. While some of these films are cozy family fun films, many are true horror flicks. I’ve been asked how I can watch such terrifying movies. I LOVE this question. It is a great mix of many aspects that have rooted my love of horror.
First, I enjoy the fast-moving action and non-stop mystery, suspense and jump scares. It’s exciting! As you see zombies approach an isolated house in the woods, how can you not be fully engaged, on the edge of your seat?
Second, horror films have a beautiful knack for hidden messages, themes and “Easter eggs” that may even refer to other films. For example, Janet Leigh played Marion Craine in Psycho. Leigh was actress Jamie Lee Curtis’s mom. Curtis played a lead in Halloween 1978 — Laurie Strode. In one of the many renditions of Halloween movies, the 1957 Ford from Psycho is shown, with the Psycho theme music playing in the background. Leigh, playing the secretary to Curtis drives away in this car on Halloween. Clever.
The third reason I’ll share that I absolutely adore scary movies is that they carry an intense range of emotions, tones and scenery. Typically you may get everything from light humor and daylight scenes to intense dark and spine-tingling moments. This range is engaging and exciting to say the least.
I hope you may branch out and explore some frightening movies this autumn season. As you do, please reach out and let me know what you love and what you never want to see again. It is truly a passion of mine and I thank you for taking the time to share this creep-tacular moment with me! Happy spooky season!
Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native is a mortgage banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden and pup Joey. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.