Elections always have an impact on people’s lives. It’s not immediate, but the people we put into positions of power will make decisions that change our future. It’s the same way for the leaders of businesses who are trying to figure out how global, national, state, and local politics will impact how they run their businesses. Their ability to navigate the ever-changing decision-making can be the difference in hiring more employees, increasing payrolls, and expanding operations.


Brad Meier is the president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

