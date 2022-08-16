On Friday July 30, the Mega Millions lottery drawing changed the life of one lucky lottery winner in Illinois. The drawing produced the third largest lottery prize in US history. The payout is expected to exceed $1 billion. This insane amount of money has led many people to ask, “What would you do if you won?”

Derek Delaney is a Certified Financial Planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments