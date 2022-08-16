On Friday July 30, the Mega Millions lottery drawing changed the life of one lucky lottery winner in Illinois. The drawing produced the third largest lottery prize in US history. The payout is expected to exceed $1 billion. This insane amount of money has led many people to ask, “What would you do if you won?”
I have a unique perspective since I am a financial professional with in-depth knowledge of financial, tax, and estate planning. All three very important aspects of managing large sums of money. So, what would this financial pro do if I had won the Mega Millions lottery drawing? I’ve got five high level tasks that I would complete within the first 12 months of winning.
The first step I would take is to protect the winning ticket. I would go directly to my bank and place the winning ticket in my safe deposit box. I wouldn’t store the ticket on my personal property anywhere. It would be much more secure in a 3rd party location, like a bank.
Second, I’d hire a group of people that I really trust to serve as my personal board of directors. This group of individuals would work in a similar fashion as a business board of directors would. Ideally, they would not know each other and would have different professional backgrounds. This group of individuals would create a barrier between me, my team, and everyone else.
Third, I’d build out a team of professionals. I’d have my personal board of directors’ interview and hire a financial planning firm, tax firm, law firm, public relations specialist, security, etc. These businesses would report directly to my board of directors on a systematic basis. During the interview process, I’d have each company sign a non-disclosure agreement as well.
Fourth, once my team and plan are in place, I’d cash in the winning ticket. The state of Minnesota allows any lottery winners to remain private if their winnings are $10,000 or more. So I’d go that route. However, I would plan as if that information would become public because it’s going to get out at some point. I would take the lump-sum option, which I believe (after all taxes are paid) would be approx. $445 million. This is where life would get crazy.
Fifth, I’d implement the comprehensive plan that my team and I had created. But that’s boring, so I’m just going to tell you what’d do with the money if I didn’t have a plan. Straight off the cuff as if it was just me alone making all the decisions with a $445 million check in hand.
To start, I’d give a lot of it away. It would be so much fun to write checks and surprise people and charities with money. Next, I’d purchase a lot of paid-up life insurance before I got any older or unhealthier. Then I’d begin to build out a real estate portfolio and buy as much farmland as I could. Finally, I’d create an investment portfolio that is diversified and cost efficient.
I think I’d also try to buy a minority interest in the Minnesota Vikings. That way I could go to practice and give unsolicited advice to coaches and players. After all, I have to fill my free time somehow!
Winning a billion-dollar lottery sounds like a dream. Unfortunately, for many people it quickly turns into a nightmare. Having a plan and being able to make tough decisions will become a necessity. Your morals and core values will be tested.
With that being said, there is one thing I could say with complete certainty if I ever won the lottery. The next round would always be on me! But how about you? If you won, what would you do? Send me an email and let me know. I’d love to hear your ideas!
Derek Delaney is a Certified Financial Planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.