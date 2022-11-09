The elections are over today—hoorah! There are a lot of emotions following the close of the elections for all of us in the electorate. Many of us are happy at some of the outcomes. We are also disappointed in others. Some of the candidates we supported won, and others lost. So we are happy and sad, hopeful and upset at the same time. Isn’t this all a strange process? No wonder we call the time leading up to elections “the silly season.”


