The elections are over today—hoorah! There are a lot of emotions following the close of the elections for all of us in the electorate. Many of us are happy at some of the outcomes. We are also disappointed in others. Some of the candidates we supported won, and others lost. So we are happy and sad, hopeful and upset at the same time. Isn’t this all a strange process? No wonder we call the time leading up to elections “the silly season.”
But what I think I heard this morning was a great big sigh of relief as we all realized that the elections are past us now. We are relieved because we hope we won’t be hearing all the hype and hyperbole, the anger and accusations, the misdirection and the outright lies. We all get very weary of the process as it exists today, with good reason.
What happens now? I know that some will want to react in anger because their candidate or their party lost. We have all seen that sort of behavior, or have participated in it ourselves as we lash out at community members who can’t wait to tell us how happy they are that their candidate or their party won. But what should we do now that the races are over and the results are in?
Why don’t we set aside the fighting and bitterness and seek understanding instead. We don’t need to allow the political campaign strife to continue to divide us. When a friend or neighbor expresses their joy at a certain result, congratulate them on the win. Then ask them what they hope their candidate will do while in office, and offer to help them hold your new elected official responsible for accomplishing those aspirations. To do that, we all need to meet and learn about our new officials and they need to meet and learn about us.
At the end of the day, win or lose, we have just elected people to office to represent us. Whether we voted for them or not, supported them or campaigned against them, they are all our officials. We, the people. We the people need to make sure we know our new officials and we also need to make sure that they know us, “We, the people”, so they understand the needs of our communities and our hopes and aspirations and dreams for our communities and our fellow citizens. We all need to be involved.
And we all need to remember that we are a community. We live and work together, we share many of the same dreams and hopes and desires for ourselves and our communities. Regardless of the outcome of the election, we are all in this together. I hope you will all join me in praying for all of our elected officials, and for all our communities and our friends and neighbors. And let’s agree to practice love and understanding as we seek to live together as community and friends.
Even though Randall Doyal has retired from a 40-year career in biofuels, he is still pursuing his passion as “The Ethanol Evangelist.”
