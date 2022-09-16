If you ask the question, "What does being a Master Gardener mean?" to the over 2,790 active Master Gardeners in the State of Minnesota you would get 2,790 different answers.
My answer to that question is that I get to share my gardening passion with others and learn things about gardening I never dreamed I would.
I have met so many people over the 20-some years I have been a Master Gardener; they have become lifelong friends and I have been in so many different gardens over the years.
We have toured gardens all over the state and surrounding states. I have taken classes that I have been really interested in and also ones that the subject was not my favorite, but boy did I learn things from everyone I took.
Would I do it all over again and the answer is absolutely, positively, and emphatically "yes!"
Master Gardeners are from all walks of life. We are eager to share research-based best practices of gardening. We promote healthy landscapes, healthy foods and healthy lives within our communities.
Master Gardeners do many kinds of activities ranging from speaking to 4-H Clubs to area service organizations. We teach youth and adult gardening classes, we plant and maintain demonstration gardens and walk-by-learning gardens. Education is our main goal with the research-based information supplied to us from the University of Minnesota.
Applicants must be 18 years of age, pass a background check and review a safety of minors training video.
There are two parts to the program that interns are required to complete. A 40-60 hour online training program referred to as the Core Course, is the first part and then the intern must complete a minimum of 50 hours of volunteer work the first year in the program.
We want you to succeed so we help you through the first year. We all did it and survived. It sounds unsurmountable, but it really is not.
Applications are due Oct. 1 and the registration deadline is Dec. 1. The Core Course begins in January. The online application can be found at z.umn.edu/mg2023onlineapp.
Come join us. We would love to have you become part of our group. If you have any questions about the program, my email is brow3298@umn.edu and my office number is 507-444-7687.
A big thank you goes out to all of you that stopped by our booth at the Steele County Fair and answered our questions about vegetables. It was fun for us to interact with young and old and have great conversations. We will be back next year with a new topic for our wheel and questions for you to answer.
The winners of our door prize drawings are: The garden stone was won by Mary Schwanke. The Master Gardener plant sale gift certificates were won by Cindy Kolander, Barb Paulson and Linda Vaith. The Nagel gift certificates were won by Lisa Oidenburg and Cathy Balzer.
Thank you to all that entered our drawings and stopped by to talk gardening.