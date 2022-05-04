So let me start by saying I’m pretty lucky with the group of friends that I’ve got! Many of them I’ve been friends with for over two-thirds of my life. Just like anybody else, each day creates an opportunity to grow or build a new friendship. Friends of those people who encourage you when you need it, friends with the people who tell you their honest opinion, and friends are those who you trust to help you make decisions. These people are with you for some of the best times and are there for you through some of your worst times.
When family can’t be there, friends are to offer support or to tell you to get off your butt. These people, who in many ways are like family, drive us to do better for ourselves and bring fun into our lives. Think about how you met your closest friends. How long have you been friends? What do you think created the connection? How do you continue to grow your friendship? What do your friends do for you? What do you do for your friends? These are some questions I’ve wondered about in the recent past.
As I stated, I’m pretty lucky to have had some lifelong friends. When it comes to growing my friendships with people, I think it starts with communication and expectations — like really any relationship does.
What do my friends do for me? So many things! It’s pretty amazing to be able to count on people to help you out when you need it, or if you’re just looking to grab dinner or go for a run and are able to count on them as well — I can go on and on about the things my friends provide for me. What do I do for my friends? Well, I try my best to listen and observe what they need. I try to be generous with my time and find things to do that all enjoy.
I find it fascinating that as time goes on and we get older how our time and interests change as well. You may not be as close with some people as you were previously. I know most of us have that friend we don’t talk to regularly anymore, but if we saw them tomorrow we could catch up in a conversation quickly. Also, something that I think is very interesting is the new people that cross our paths as time goes on. Sometimes, when you may be least expecting it, you might meet somebody who can significantly impact the rest of your future. I think it’s vital that we keep our minds open as time goes on.
With those lifelong friends, or maybe somebody that you used to be very close with, be sure not to allow a minor issue from the past to stand in the way of all the good times you could have together going forward. Forget, forgive and move on! Please put it in your calendar to reach out to your old friends and try to set up a time to get together to do something that you enjoy. Maybe you get together and talk about the fun things you did in the past.
Don’t be afraid to share how you feel. Don’t expect them to say anything back to you. I believe in telling people how you feel and what you expect from them. Take some time to plan a fun spring and summer with your friends!