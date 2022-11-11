Do you remember the “dress” phenomenon on the internet in 2015? People were asked the color of a beautiful dress by retailer Roman Originals. The dress was confirmed to be black/blue but to many peoples’ eye, it was gold and white. To quote the internet, “The image prompted much online discussion of different users’ perception of colour.” (As an aside, the retailer “produced a one-off version of the dress in gold/white as part of a charity campaign.”)
So, today’s topic is one of perception. My angst is directed towards people whose lives are never bothered with the color “gray”. For them, events and circumstances are always black or white. It is right or it is wrong. No exceptions to the rule. (If you have ever been a teacher, you know that is rarely true in a classroom-especially middle school!) I marvel. How comfortable. How safe. In my mind I am thinking, “If only!”
I start with the difficult topic of abortion. I have avoided speaking of this in public because it is so volatile, so personal, and so divisive. Slowly, over many years, I have moved my tent from the “Pro-Life” camp to the “Pro-Choice” camp. Why? Because I came to see that my perception of it being a “black and white” issue was wrong. There is much “gray” involved and a ton of heart ache. Please – it is time to begin to understand the choices people are forced to make - and so often there are NO good choices. The baby in the womb is no longer living. The baby in the womb will not live outside of the womb. The mother’s health is in jeopardy. (Please don’t say, “How serious”? like there is a graph that tells us.) These decisions are none of my business. They are not yours either. They are not my representative’s or my senator’s business either. The emergence of Facebook and all the other public media have made it all too easy for people to jump on the web and pile judgement and vitriol on people experiencing the worst moments of their lives. We judge. We denounce. We shake our finger and assign our moral compass. It is not our job, nor does it help, to condemn. I will go so far as to say I have often thought Planned Parenthood and Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life should join hands and a lot more good would come of it.
Misogyny. Defined as, “Dislike of, contempt for, or ingrained prejudice against women.” It appears (my perception) that women in Steele County can run non-profits, chair committees, and do all the legwork in any organization. But when it comes to holding public office, we suffer from the “old-white-men” syndrome. (Syndrome- “a group of symptoms which consistently occur.”) We consistently do not elect women to public office. My perception is that electing women would break up the “good old boys” club which exists here in Owatonna and Steele County. Oops, I guess I see that as pretty black and white-not gray.
LGTBQ. How quaint to declare, “God made a man and God made a woman.” Please-don’t thump your bible at me. Gender is not wrapped up in a nice package of either/or, black/white. Our bodies are made up of tons of genes, DNA, RNA (et al) that go in the direction they mutate to. LGBTQ people are PEOPLE friends. Trans people are PEOPLE friends. Stop disparaging their very existence and move on-nothing to see here, folks. They aren’t going to give your kids “ideas” (Banning books is in this same category. Believe me, after nearly 50 years of teaching I can tell you your kids are WAY ahead of you….)
Democrat and Republican. There’s a lot of gray here too, if I may say so. I would be remiss not to point out that (Much to Dems’ surprise) we flipped the state senate and added to the house! WHA?!? The electorate has spoken and said that they trust the DFL more to run our state than the GOP. Amen to that, sister.
I am not always in lock-step with the state DFL-there is plenty to debate here, but it is my perception that when the GOP has the majority poor people suffer more. It feels like the GOP doesn’t hate poverty-they hate poor people. The Center for the American Experiment tosses out half-truths and manages to hit the nerve every time. They get people all riled up about stuff that is fringe, emotional, and not the danger they would have us believe. They definitely see in only black and white. They want to make you see in only black and white too. Don’t let them. There is always more than one story.
Bev Cashman is the chair of the Steele County DFL.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.