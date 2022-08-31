It’s hard to believe it’s already September! It seems like not long ago. I was watching the last of the snow pile melt in my driveway. It’s incredible how fast-paced our lives are in the summer in Minnesota. You start to see the fishing boats coming out of the garage, the campers coming out from storage and the motorcycles roaring around town. And it seems as if you blink twice, the leaves are turning colors, the kids are returning to school, and the fair is over.
Something I tried to do differently this year was experience some new things and try to be present at the moment wherever I may be. Honestly, I found that this made summer flyby even faster. I’m writing this and realizing I didn’t even go camping this year. I have yet to go fishing this year. So where did my time go? Well, I became more involved with events in the community like Gem Days and the Steele County Free Fair. Both of these events were so much fun! I enjoyed working with different people in each event very much. Wasn’t fair incredible this year? I sure think so!
I’ve made new friendships this summer that have made the time pass quickly. I’ve done a little bit of traveling and experienced new things. Something I do regret is not slowing down enough for me through part of the summer. While it’s no surprise that my life, like most of yours, is pretty busy, I’ve had a little time recently to reflect on the summer and realize I should have done better. I should have spent a little time focusing on the things in front of me. We all have challenges every day laid out for us. But we don’t challenge ourselves enough to be better. So pick something today to challenge yourself to complete by tomorrow. Tell somebody about it like you’re excited about it, and they can hold you accountable.
Before we prepare for pumpkin spice and apples and raking leaves, get out and enjoy what’s left of a beautiful season in Minnesota. Find yourself on the water, take a hike through the woods, anything to absorb the outdoors. This includes keeping that spirit alive for our children. Even though the school year has started, it doesn’t mean we can’t get out and enjoy mother nature. For many of us, the fair signals the end of summer, and it switches like a light in our minds. Well, I’m trying to change that for myself. I want to enjoy more summer in Minnesota! So I encourage you all to do what I’m going to do and try and cram in as many summer activities as possible.
As for our children, watch out for the school bus and the kids walking. Support their athletic programs by going to watch. Be a proud parent or grandparent. Ask about their day at school, and expect to be told they didn’t learn anything and it was ok. Please encourage them to make new friends and spend time doing stuff with the ones they already have. Let’s make the most of this opportunity for everyone!
As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.
