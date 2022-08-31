It’s hard to believe it’s already September! It seems like not long ago. I was watching the last of the snow pile melt in my driveway. It’s incredible how fast-paced our lives are in the summer in Minnesota. You start to see the fishing boats coming out of the garage, the campers coming out from storage and the motorcycles roaring around town. And it seems as if you blink twice, the leaves are turning colors, the kids are returning to school, and the fair is over.

As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments