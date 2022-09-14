The most recent insects that local homeowners have brought into the Extension office are strawberry root weevils. It is not unusual to find insects seeking shelter in our homes this time of year. They are either trying to escape the hot or the cold, depending on the weather.
Typically, they are only temporary intruders and can be dealt with using hand removal or other physical control.
Weevils are small beetles that have noticeable snouts. A few folks have been finding them near bath tub and kitchen faucets, which makes sense because they are often drawn to moisture.
They tend to make their way into our homes for shelter from unfavorable conditions, like most of our home-invading insects. They are then drawn to the moist places in our houses, explaining why some homeowners are finding them in kitchens and bathrooms.
Weevils are particularly desperate for shelter when it is hot and dry, which may explain why several folks have seen them this summer.
These weevils are harmless and temporary and will go away on their own. You can physically remove them with a vacuum or broom and dust pan; pesticides are not effective or necessary.
To prevent them from entering your home in the first place, caulk any cracks around floors, windows, and doors, and make sure you have snug-fitting screens and doors to reduce the number of weevils that may enter a building.
You may be encouraged to learn that weevil populations can vary greatly from year to year. In other words, just because we are seeing a large number of weevils this year does not mean they will be a problem again next year.
There are also some weevils that infest whole grains — rice and granary weevils. Presence of rice or granary weevils inside the home usually means that some food like popcorn, saved garden seeds, decorative corn, bean bags, or other stored seeds, are infested.
Like strawberry root weevils, rice and granary weevils are harmless to people, furniture, clothing and pets. They don’t bite or sting and they do not carry diseases. The damage they do is destruction of the seeds and grains they infest and the annoyance of being in the wrong place.
For weevils in stored food, you will have to locate and eliminate the infested whole grain. Cupboards or shelves holding infested items should be emptied and thoroughly vacuumed, paying special attention to cracks and corners.
Insecticide sprays are not recommended for controlling insects in stored food cupboards. Washing shelves with detergent, bleach, ammonia or disinfectants will not have any effect on these insect pests.
To try to prevent re-infestation, you may want to store susceptible foods in sealable glass, metal or heavy plastic containers or in the refrigerator or freezer until you are convinced the infestation is gone.
If you are not sure which insect invader you have in your home and would like assistance with identification, please contact me at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-330-0447.
Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties.
