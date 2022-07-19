Determining how to pay for college may be the biggest financial decision a family will ever make. With tuition continuing to rise, poor college planning could easily amount to five figures in missed opportunities. With that said, what options do families have? In this column, I will share my five critical steps each family should take as they begin their college planning journey.
Before we jump in, I’d first like to take a moment to explain why college planning is so important to begin with. Now a days, just getting your child a college education isn’t good enough. Instead, getting kids through college while also making sure their future isn’t subject to suffocating student loan debt is of most importance. The advantages of not being burdened by student loan debt as a young adult has exponential long-term financial benefits. But the reality is, most families can’t afford to make that happen. So it’s critical they become diligent with their planning to reduce that burden as much as possible.
Step one for any family is getting a very accurate idea of how much colleges think you can afford. This is determined by your Expected Family Contribution (EFC). Most of the time this EFC figure is derived after the Free Application For Student Aid (FAFSA) is completed. Filling out a FAFSA will allow your student to qualify for needs-based aid, merit scholarships, and direct student loans. Most importantly, it will give you a clear target of what will be expected from you and your student out of pocket.
Second, families need to figure out how much they can afford. Often, parents and children under or overestimate what they can realistically afford to contribute toward a college education. So, just like you get pre-approved for a mortgage, you need to pre-approve yourself for college expenses as well. Start by creating a list of all the current and future resources you plan to use.
These could be 529 savings plans, investment accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts (use with caution), or home equity. You should also include outside resources, like contributions from grandparents. Once you have an accurate idea of what you can realistically afford to pay for college and a good understanding of what colleges expect you to be able to afford, you can now intelligently go “shopping” for the best school.
Step three is where it gets a bit tricky and confusing for families. Step three is all about finding the schools that will be the most generous with financial aid. It’s rare that any family will ever have to pay the actual sticker price of college. That is because many schools will offer their own merit and needs-based financial aid packages.
Merit aid is offered based on the child’s unique qualifications, while needs aid is offered to families that demonstrate the most financial need. Unfortunately, financial aid packages are not consistent among students. At most schools, merit aid is a tool used sporadically to attract certain types of students in certain years. However, it’s not impossible to get good data. There are resources available online for free that families can use to see which colleges will be most generous with their financial aid packages.
Step four is figuring out what the out-of-pocket cost will be at each school. This is where many families realize that a school with a sticker price of $70,000 per year can cost less out of pocket compared to a school with a sticker price of $30,000. It seems counterintuitive, but that’s college planning in a nutshell!
Finally, step five is calculating the college funding gap and resulting student loans. This is where you can really see the long-term benefits of making smart decisions about where to attend college. It’s also going to allow you to have productive conversations with your kids now that you can put a real dollar figure on the decision to attend one school versus another.
In the end, diligent college planning can mean the difference of tens of thousands of dollars for you and/or your child. A little bit of planning and foresight can make a lasting impact. I wish you the best on your college planning journey!