Determining how to pay for college may be the biggest financial decision a family will ever make. With tuition continuing to rise, poor college planning could easily amount to five figures in missed opportunities. With that said, what options do families have? In this column, I will share my five critical steps each family should take as they begin their college planning journey.

Derek Delaney is a Certified Financial Planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.

