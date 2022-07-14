Do we really have beneficial insects? This is an interesting thought as I am scratching mosquito bites and dreading the first Japanese beetle's arrival. I recently read an article about this subject and never realized how many insects are our friends. I wouldn’t call them my BFFs by any means, but they play an important role in our gardening world.
We all love pollinators and we have lots of good information about them and their benefit to the garden. But there are others that need to be recognized as beneficial.
Lacewings are a pretty one in my opinion. Minnesota is home to both brown and green lacewings. I see them outside but never realized what a great aphid eliminator they are. Their larvae have large, protruding jaws, and are capable of eating hundreds of aphids in their lifetime. They have slender bodies and long net-like wings and can be seen near lights on summer nights. To promote them in your yard, have plenty of blooming plants around.
Minute pirate bug is another one that is beneficial. I am not real familiar with this insect but they can be found on plants with an infestation of small insect pests. They do bite and it might be irritating but have no long-term effects. They have straw-like mouth parts and can spear mites, thrips, and aphids.
Parasitoid wasps are one of the most beneficial groups of predatory insects. The name itself sounds scary, but they are so useful in controlling both native pests and invasive species. They need to lay their eggs inside other insects to complete their lifecycle. They do not sting or bite people, they are solitary and do not have hives. The adults primarily feed on pollen and nectar of flowers.
Wasps include more than just parasitoid wasps, like yellow jackets and hornets, which we can all relate to. Some wasps are social and live in colonies while others are solitary like the parasitoid wasps. Wasps help pollinate flowers, control pests, spread seeds and help decompose carcasses. Wasps feed on a variety of food sources, ranging from nectar and pollen to other insects. Some wasps are very targeted in what they eat, only eating one variety of insects, while some varieties eat whatever is available. Their palate is not so picky!
We are all bothered by wasps in the fall and they are the social wasps! In the fall the wasp colony contains thousands of members and food supplies are not adequate. So the worker wasps aggressively seek out food — which leads them to our people food. We need to keep calm and ignoring the wasps helps to limit potential stings. That is good advice, but sometimes hard to do. They make me very nervous as I swell up from stings.
The University of Minnesota Extension webpage has great information on beneficial insects, wasps and bees. I will definitely think of them in a whole new light as I am out working in my gardens.