Moving into March, the Owatonna Student Council is going strong. We just finished Snow Week where there was plenty of snow to go around. We think all the students greatly appreciated the extra two snow days! There were many things going on over the week including The Medallion Hunt, Powderbuff, Basketball games, Shrek The Musical, and many more. Spring SED also came up here in March. It was virtual due to the snow, but everyone still had a lot of fun!


Connect with us over email at ohsstudco@isd761.org

