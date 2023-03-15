Moving into March, the Owatonna Student Council is going strong. We just finished Snow Week where there was plenty of snow to go around. We think all the students greatly appreciated the extra two snow days! There were many things going on over the week including The Medallion Hunt, Powderbuff, Basketball games, Shrek The Musical, and many more. Spring SED also came up here in March. It was virtual due to the snow, but everyone still had a lot of fun!
Thank you to all who helped during Snow Week including staff, parents, friends, and the community. Also, we owe a big shout out to Pep Band and the Cheerleaders for a great performance during our pep fest.
Snow Week was very successful in raising money for future OHS events. During the week of Valentine’s Day, we had a Crush fundraiser where kids could send cans of “Crush” pop to friends or other students. We started the week out with the dance on Saturday after the basketball game and then followed that on Monday with a lip sync battle between Top 5 King and Queen Candidates. Those who won the titles were King Drew Henson and Queen Emily Jacobs. The Medallion Hunt also started on Monday, so students were out and about looking for it. Dress up days started as well with Monday being PJ day. Powderbuff was that night where boys and girls alike had fun and competed in volleyball games.
The dress up day for Tuesday was Hawaiian, and we engaged the students by having a raffle drawing at the basketball game on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday were both covered with snow. Snow Week really sold on the “snow” part! Students were asked to send photos of their College Wear and Twin outfits for dress up days. We finished up on Friday with the Shrek Musical and the Medallion Hunt. The dress up was Jersey/Sports Wear. Family Feud is going to be rescheduled for a future time. Overall, this week was full of snow and fun!
Spring SED was all about elections for next year and fun activities. It was virtual, however, because of travel restrictions. Our Student Council bonded with other schools and learned more about how to be successful with events. No one chose to represent us in elections, but we still had a very good SED. There were table talks where students went to different tables and talked about topics like events, advertising, and more. SED was overall very successful and fun.
As we move into March and April there are many volunteer opportunities. These include helping out at elementary track meets, tying blankets, and of course just helping out in the community. Our Council prides itself on being active and generous in the town. We hope to see many friendly faces helping all over the place!
OHS Student Council hosts open meetings in the Small Group Forum at the high school every other Thursday morning for anyone who might be interested in seeing how to work together to put on such great events.