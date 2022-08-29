When Minnesotans talk about their feelings toward the State Fair, one gets the idea that they are missing the point. They may sound positively poetic in describing their love of the Horse Barn or the Fine Arts Building. They may unconsciously salivate as they talk about cheese curds or Sweet Martha’s cookies. But hardly anyone says they love the State Fair because it brings people together.

— Minneapolis Star Tribune. Aug. 24

