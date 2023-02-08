Gov. Tim Walz has described his budget as transformational, holistic and long-range.
And it is all those things. The question is, can Minnesotans afford it?
Walz rightly wants to move the state beyond the crisis management of the last few years and end the intense gridlock in what was one of the nation’s only divided state governments.
Now Minnesota has a DFL trifecta — governor, House and Senate. It also has one of the nation’s largest projected surpluses, at more than $17 billion. But Walz and lawmakers must still think carefully about which investments to make and apply reasonable standards to what is sustainable and what taxpayers can bear.
The surplus indeed presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to catch up on overdue investments in schools, health care and a host of items that can contribute to a more-robust future. Democrats have been lawmaking at breakneck speed, passing in weeks proposals that had been fought over for years — including bills on abortion-rights legislation, climate change, and driver’s licenses for all.
But other policies are on the table with significant costs attached, both now and later. Here, a state government run by one party is at risk if it does not exhibit some caution, make prudent choices and realize that as worthy as some programs are, Minnesotans’ pockets are not bottomless.
Walz’s budget would grow from $52 billion to $65 billion over the next two years — about a 25% increase. A little less than half of that is ongoing spending.
The package includes a rich $5 billion in tax relief, including child tax credits that Walz said would help reduce child poverty by 25%; reductions in Social Security taxes; and one-time $1,000 income-tax credits, or rebates, for individuals making up to $75,000 and $2,000 for couples earning up to $150,000, with additional credits for dependents.
Child tax credits phase out for households with more than $50,000 in income, but child care credits are available for households making up to $249,000. Legislators should take a hard look at whether that kind of logic holds. The rebates aside, ongoing cuts would permanently reduce state revenues.
Walz also calls for $1.5 billion in new taxes and fees: a payroll tax for paid family medical leave, a metrowide sales tax of an eighth of a cent for transit, and higher taxes on capital gains. Fees for parks, boating, fishing and vehicle license tabs would increase.
The one-time surplus, he said, presents an opportunity to catch up, but more is needed for the long term. “We’re looking at 80-year-old fish hatcheries,” he said. “Fishing is a $4 billion industry in this state. Fee increases are what will help pay for that now and in the future.” On capital gains, he said, “I have a philosophical disagreement that we shouldn’t tax capital gains like other income.”
Walz said “creating the best state for children” also would make Minnesota more competitive. “It’s about healthy starts, a healthy climate. We’re looking a little more holistically here,” he said.
He is right about competitiveness. Increasingly, Minnesota is a progressive island in the Midwest. “We are an aging population in a northern climate,” he said. “We are going to have to work harder to compete.” And yet, price must be a consideration.
For instance, Walz and legislators should think twice about fixing school spending to the rate of inflation and about a universal free school lunch program that would include the wealthiest families in the state.
A sales tax dedicated to transit would bring much-needed stability to a critical system. Still, the administration should be prepared with a detailed plan to restore public safety to mass transit. Otherwise, what sense is there to expanding a system shunned by those it intends to serve?
The higher vehicle license tab and park fees Walz proposes are well-intentioned but are also regressive — falling hardest on working-class Minnesotans.
That’s a welcome change from a few leaders gathering privately to make critical decisions. Returning to a more-inclusive, open process should provide a bit of a brake and give lawmakers the time and space to consider what they’re doing.