Play for JA bigBowl 2023, held on Friday, Feb. 17, was a huge success. Not only did we raise over $21,000, but we had 21 sponsored teams and over 130 bowlers! We brought back the raffle which helped us raise more money this year. Thank you to our local businesses who donated items to Junior Achievement bigBowl. Your continued support helps us raise money for programs that we offer free to schools in our communities.
At JA, we want to ensure students graduate from high school with needed skills and a clear understanding of how to build financial sustainability! As we were fundraising, for bigBowl it was fun to see how a little friendly competition goes along way with our teams, when we are raising money for students’ educational learning experiences. At JA we prepared young people with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities.
We have several companies who will pay for their teams to play for JA bigBowl to strengthen company culture and promote team building! We are grateful to the companies who recognize the importance of employee wellness and culture. We received strong support from returning teams: Wenger Corporation, sponsoring two teams, Federated employees raised money through peer-to-peer donations, and brought five teams to the event this year. Early Edition Rotary Club, Moonlighter’s, US Bank, Viracon, Jostens and Owatonna Public Schools also returned with strong fundraising results. New teams this year included Black Forest, Edward Jones, Owatonna Country Club and Owatonna Business Women.
New to volunteering for our event this year were Julia Seykora and Brad Meier with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, as well as Mayo Clinic Health System who had two employees join us. Mayo Health employees, learned of this opportunity through their new volunteer portal that shares opportunities in the community with employees. It was so fantastic to have this awesome team show up to help us raise money for JA!
Special thank you to the event sponsor SpareTime Entertainment for donating their bowling alley, shoes, balls and laser tag packages to bigBowl this year! This is a significant donation for this event as it allows us to raise more money that goes directly back to our programming for students. Other Sponsors to mention include CLA, King Pin sponsor this year raising $2,862 for bigBowl. Our Strike sponsor, Amesbury Truth, raised $2,500 and stepped in to be the pizza sponsor this year! Bowling trophies have been designed by local elementary area students in the Owatonna School District. Thank you to the art teachers who take this service project on for our Top Fundraising and Bowling teams to win each year.
The money we raise at JA bigBowl, will go directly back to our students and the programs for the current academic school year 22-23. This money raised will impact over 4,169 students in the Owatonna communities.
At JA, we want to ensure that students graduate from high school with needed skills and a clear understanding of how to build financial sustainability. This education begins in JA’s K-5 sequential programming, capstone programs, like BizTown and Finance Park in middle school and Personal Finance, Entrepreneurship classes at the high school.
Our programs focus on these three areas: financial literacy, work/career readiness and entrepreneurship.
Why is financial literacy education important?
• 32% of U.S. adults do not save any of their household’s annual income for retirement.
• 34% of U.S. adults carry credit card debt from month to month
JA’s proven results: 88% of JA alumni report they are confident in their ability to manage their personal finances effectively. Another 76% said that they will use a budget to plan their spending and savings!
Why is work/career readiness important?
• Almost 40% of employers say a lack of skills is the main reason for entry level vacancies.
• Half of HR managers report that new hires are not well prepared to enter the workforce.
JA’s proven results: 1 in 3 JA alumni report JA influenced their career decision, 1 in 5 work in the same career field as their JA volunteer, and 90% of students reported the things they learned in JA Job Shadow experience will help them get a good job.
Why is entrepreneurship education important?
• 58% of teens have considered starting a business, but only 5% have done it.
While the number of new entrepreneurs in the U.S. is decreasing, JA wants to find ways to ensure that students graduate from high school with an entrepreneurial mindset so that we can cultivate a pipeline of entrepreneurs to strengthen our economy and workforce.
Interested in making a difference by volunteering with JA?
Our goal next year for JA bigBowl is to add four more teams so we can be at full capacity for this event! We look forward to getting others involved in partnering with JA and supporting the students we are serving with JA programs in grades K-12 for financial literacy, work/career skills and entrepreneurship. We continue to need more volunteers each year, so consider getting involved with a great organization that adds value and has a big impact both for the volunteer and students you work with.
We are committed to expanding access to opportunities for our students across the communities of Owatonna, Waseca, Medford, NRHEG and Blooming Prairie.
Teach a spring class: This year we have over 125 volunteers. We are currently enrolling spring classes and looking for volunteers to be matched with a teacher in a classroom. JA programs are fully outlined and ready to go for our volunteers. Most programs meet 5 times for 30-45 minutes each. All volunteers have the opportunity to attend annual training, so they feel prepared to step into the classrooms.
BizTown interviews at OMS and St. Mary’s School: Students are preparing for a job experience at BizTown this May. Students will be involved in preparing a job application, resume and interviewing for a job they would like at BizTown this year. In March, we will be conducting BizTown interviews for over 300 local students. We will need volunteers to spend part of a day volunteering with us.
Get involved in bigBowl committee or join the Advisory Board: BigBowl committee regularly meets 3 months prior to the event and JA Advisory Board meets 10 times during the school year. The meaningful work of fundraising and overseeing programs and operations is a rewarding experience for a community volunteer looking for a leadership opportunity locally with an organization that is helping to prepare youth for work/career opportunities!
At JA, we believe that prioritizing programming in rural communities will develop future leaders who are equipped to build vibrant local communities. Please contact Vanessa.jensen@janorth.org if you’d like more information.