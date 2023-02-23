JA 1.jpeg

Vanessa Jensen (middle) with members of the Junior Achievement bigBowl Committee. (Photo courtesy of Junior Achievement)

Play for JA bigBowl 2023, held on Friday, Feb. 17, was a huge success. Not only did we raise over $21,000, but we had 21 sponsored teams and over 130 bowlers! We brought back the raffle which helped us raise more money this year. Thank you to our local businesses who donated items to Junior Achievement bigBowl. Your continued support helps us raise money for programs that we offer free to schools in our communities.


Vanessa Jensen is the District Manager of Junior Achievement North in the Owatonna area. She can be reached at (507) 390-0755 or vanessa.jensen@janorth.org.

