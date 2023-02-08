What do you value?
Personal values – principles or qualities that are intrinsically desirable and important – are fairly difficult, if you impossible to define.
The word value, for that matter, is one of those in our English language that has many definitions, most of which have to do with monetary worth.
Webster’s, in print and on line, lists the following definitions:
• A fair return or equivalent in goods, services or money for something exchanged.
• The monetary worth of something.
• Relative worth, utility, or importance.
• A numerical quantity assigned or computed; the amount or extent of a specified measurement of space, time or quantity.
• Relative lightness or darkness of a color
• Something valuable or desirable.
There are still more definitions, depending on how you see the word, thanks to the variety of definitions that our language always provides.
Some people, for example interchangeably use morals with values. Others often get hung up on the monetary part of the word. But, dear readers three, I’ve been thinking about this during these cold but sunny days and the not so cold but gray, gray, gray days and I believe that one’s personal values are something that money can’t buy or change.
It is an interesting mental challenge to delineate one’s values. It stretches your mind and piques all sorts of things. It makes time go very quickly and you don’t have to ask Ms. Google or read the latest news (or maybe it isn’t really true news) on your phone.
The use of time elements have certainly changed over the last decades – or maybe even the last several years. Remember when you used to browse through magazines at the doctor’s office? Remember when you used to balance your checkbook while waiting for an appointment? Remember when you used to only watch TV programs when they were shown on the networks?
All those things, and more, aside, I spent some time in the minus 10 degree days, deciding to list five things I value – and only five things, the top five.
After scribbling and crossing out, here is my list as of February 2023:
• My family and friends
• The 1st Amendment: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble, freedom of the press, and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
• Financial solvency
• Kindness
• Being positive in our increasingly negative society.
I decided that I needed to work harder on being kind. I generally am but the telephone scammers push the wrong buttons in me and I was not kind to them or their pitches. So, after this value exercise, I decided that being Minnesota nice was the thing to be. I suppose that most of these callers really didn’t dream of being crooks when they were growing up or at least I hope not.
Perhaps, these callers who say they are from the Medicare services officer or the IRS or whatever really do think they are helping me. Perhaps they are but most likely this isn’t so. Nonetheless, I turned over a new plan and remain positive and thank them for their concern before gently ending the call.
This really goes with being positive. We can never eliminate the negative aspects of life. There will always be bad things happening to good people. There are terrible shootings, plane and car crashes and other tragedies. There is bad news to report and there’s the newspaper to blame for such reporting or at least this was in case in my years working in daily newspapers.
But we can accentuate the positive and bless those around who do not look for blame to push around.
Love does win.