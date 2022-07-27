On August 9th we the voters of the First Congressional District can make our vote count and elect Jeff Ettinger as our Congressman to complete the term of deceased Representative Jim Hagedorn. Representative Hagedorn was a staunch supporter of our former President's failed administration. Jeff's Republican opponent's campaign flyer states he will continue to "fight, fight, fight”, haven't we had enough fighting and division at our Nation's Capital?
Jeff Ettinger is a proven leader, community activist and family man. Jeff has been part of the Austin community for over thirty years serving as CEO of Hormel where he included Hormel employees in sharing the profits of the company, Jeff and his wife are active in making the Austin community better for everyone which includes lifelong residents and new residents. Jeff is now retired and serving as Chair of the Homel Foundation which provides scholarships for High School Graduates to continue their education so they can provide for themselves and their future families. Jeff and his wife have four adult children who all graduated from Austin High School and have gone on to have careers and families of their own.
Jeff has led and served his community throughout his life and is not a career politician of which we have too many already in Washington D.C. You can make a positive difference by either using early voting or waiting until Tuesday August 9th and elect Jeff Ettinger as our First District Congressman.
Philip J. Heim
Medford
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
