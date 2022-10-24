The grand opening event is in the books and Community Pathways has officially moved into the new building with our partners Let’s Smile Inc. and Transitional Housing. We would all like to thank everyone that came out last week to help us celebrate. We were so excited to be able to have so many come in and tour the building. Our Executive Director, Dom, put it best by describing the completion of the building as “the kind of accomplishment that can only happen when an entire community comes together”.
We plan to continue building on these successes by creating new, and fostering already established, partnerships with individuals and other organizations within the community. With the increase in space, we have been able to add an additional office that we are referring to as the “Community Room” where other organizations can come in and reach out to our community members. The Community Room is in the Unique Finds building and will host a variety of meetings and events.
The next event to be held at Community Pathways will be the winter coat distribution on November 3rd from 5-7pm. The Knights of Columbus have again partnered with us to ensure families have access to proper cold-weather attire. Families in need can come to the event and select one coat per family member in their household.
The following week, on Wednesday November 9th, Community Pathways will be hosting a Flu Shot/Covid Vaccination Clinic in partnership with Steele County Public Health. The shot clinic will take place from 9am to 4pm in the Community Room and is open to anyone in need of a flu shot or Covid vaccination.
Then, on November 21st, the Community Room will be hosting members from Workforce Development Inc. to meet with members and share what services they have available.
As always. if you, or someone you know, is struggling please reach out to us. You can find information at www.communitypathwayssc.org or by stopping to chat with us at 155 Oakdale in Owatonna. There is also information available about how and when to donate, and what openings we have for volunteers. We look forward to continuing to build new pathways together.
Robin Starr is the Community and Outreach Coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.