The grand opening event is in the books and Community Pathways has officially moved into the new building with our partners Let’s Smile Inc. and Transitional Housing. We would all like to thank everyone that came out last week to help us celebrate. We were so excited to be able to have so many come in and tour the building. Our Executive Director, Dom, put it best by describing the completion of the building as “the kind of accomplishment that can only happen when an entire community comes together”.

Robin Starr is the Community and Outreach Coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org

