My life becomes consumed by purses. Every spring, a familiar sight begins to take over the spaces at United Way of Steele County.
Some of you may be thinking, what do purses have to do with the work of United Way. Some of you are also very familiar with why. In June, our Women United group host an annual fundraising event – Power of the Purse.
Power of the Purse raises funds to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Through her own foundation, Dolly Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995. Locally, we launched it in the second half of 2014. The Imagination Library mails a free book every month to registered children ages birth to their 5th birthday. At sign up, every child’s first book is The Little Engine That Could and the final book they receive is Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come. A fitting graduation gift for all our local kids as they enter the academic stage of their lives.
Do you remember your first book that you really latched on to? I remember mine. The Pokey Little Puppy by Janette Sebring Lowery. I sometimes wonder if my daughter will one day remember the book that I regularly read to her at bedtime. I Love You to The Moon and Back by Amelia Hepworth. “I love you to the moon and stars, my precious little one.”
Every child should have a memorable book from their early years and thanks to Dolly Parton and the Imagination Library, more children have access to books than ever before. To date, there have been over 110,000 books mailed to Steele County children!
A countless amount of supportive research has been done over the years, showing just how much early childhood literacy can be improved by also improving access to books. Parents and caregivers become more comfortable with reading themselves, which also motivates them to read more to their children. This also increases the duration of reading time, as well as the frequency kids are being read to. This increased interaction leads to increased literacy skills and our youth being better prepared for school.
Increasing access to books. Improving early childhood literacy. Better preparing our area children for kindergarten. Creating memories that we can look back on with our kids for the rest of our lives. This is why I am passionate about the success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Steele County. All possible because of Women United and our community support for Power of the Purse!
Ladies, June 13 at the Owatonna Country Club. Dinner, cocktails, wine, and lots of purses. All for an amazingly good cause. Purchase your tickets now by texting 2023POP to 53555 or visit one.bidpal.net/2023powerofpurse.