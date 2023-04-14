Saturday, April 15 is the opening day for trout fishing in Minnesota. It was once a big day, because trout season only lasted from April until September and then it closed.
These days an angler can fish from the opener until the end of September. But catch and release rules kick in, and one may fish but you may not keep the fish to eat. The season closes entirely during deer hunting, and the opens for catch and release again January first. So most avid Minnesota trout fishers can basically fish all year.
Then why the fuss about opening day? Many anglers that fish the opener only fish a few days each season and then switch to other species. It is also the the first day anglers can keep trout to eat. Here are some tips for those infrequent trout fishers.
First one must know something about trout behavior. Most of a trout’s diet is made up of sub-aquatic larval stage insects. These insects live on rocks under the surface and get shaken loose and then get eaten. Most novice anglers never know these bugs exist. On April 15 a casual observer will see people sitting on five gallon buckets soaking a worm in a deep water hole. This method works; kind of. But trout don’t move. They sit behind a rock and wait for the food to get washed down to them. An angler sitting in one spot isn’t practicing the most effective strategy.
Trout face upstream into the current so by walking upstream and drifting that worm through riffles and runs, the bait angler can dramatically increase their success.
The second strategy one will see opening day is anglers not fishing with bait but, instead using what’s called hardware, spinners, spoons, jigs, and plugs. These anglers, if doing it right, cover a lot of water, moving upstream and casting to likely spots along the stream. What are these likely spots?
Trout like the sense of overhead cover. They like the sense that they are protected from above. Every predator that eats trout comes from above. So being under something is a good strategy. The angler needs to focus on these branches, and snags that are frequently in the stream. Trout lurk under them. Trout also like riffles for the same reason. Broken water seems to a trout like something protecting them from above, so fast water also holds trout. Focusing on these locations can produce fish on the opener.
Fly fishers, people that use fly rods and feathered flies, are really the third kind of angler. I fall into this category and on opening day I’ll be using a bamboo fly rod made for me by a local rod builder. I use silk line just like the old days, and I’ll likely be using one of those sub-aquatic insects mentioned earlier. Fly fisherman move upstream casting to likely spots and letting the fly drift. That’s what I’ll do.
So if you need me April 15, to serve a subpoena, or place me under arrest, I’ll be on Camp Creek south of Preston, the spot I’ve started every trout season of my life.