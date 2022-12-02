Outdoor decorations are popping up at residences all around town as the Christmas holiday season is upon us. When I came to Owatonna it was not as common to see yards filled with Christmas decorations. There were two notable neighborhood decorations which drew hundreds of townspeople, and even those from out of town. Those were located on Ridge Road and Woodridge Place. It’s always enjoyable to review how these well-known neighborhoods put everything together for the Christmas season. This week I retell the story of the Ridge Road display and next week the story of Woodridge Place.
Dr. Frank Anderson, a resident on Ridge Road just off Mineral Springs Avenue, came up with the idea in 1955. Dr. Anderson went to a neighborhood March of Dimes meeting one day and suggested that residents of Ridge Road form a house-to-house Christmas display. He said that the circular block of their neighborhood would be ideal to develop such a display. Neighbors were enthusiastic about the idea. An artist friend of Dr. Anderson sketched the first display which was ‘The Story from St. Luke’.
The first year was met with much enthusiasm from Owatonna residents which carried the holiday plan forward each year. There were originally eight houses included in the display including those of Dr. Frank and Sophie Anderson, Dr. A.J. and Dorothy Olson, the Axel Andersons, Buzz Kaplans, Harvey Wolfes, Bill Tixs, Al Vosses, Marv Christensons and the Carl Settes. Others who joined in later included Pat Casey, Rusty Hammel, Dr. McGregor, Herb Kniefel, Harry Hoehne, Rolland Kaplan, Otto McKinstry, Martin Gathje, Dick Bates, and Milo Johnson. Participants called the display “Noel Drive.”
The Ridge Road display continued until 1973 when the energy crunch put a damper on the event. In the last year of the display, 23 homes were included in the display. When I interviewed him, Dr. Frank said, “We always wanted to tell a story. We’d depict various Christmas songs, Bible stores and Santa stories. The neighbors gathered annually in August to decide what we going to do. It really got complicated. We even called some of the art teachers in the schools to help us. We really came up with some pretty unique things, including some in three dimension. All totaled, we presented 18 different stories.”
Traffic organization
The number of vehicles coming to see the display on Ridge Road presented some headaches related to traffic flow. Finally, the neighbors decided to put out signs at the entrance of Ridge off Mineral Springs Road. The plan established one-way traffic. Neighbors feared that there would be a head-on collision while drivers were gawking if we left the traffic flow at two-way. The plan solved the problem.
Houses added
Like anything that gets bigger, planning for the annual display got more and more complicated. Bigger displays had to be planned because everyone wanted to be part of it. Dr. Anderson told me, “We were really dedicated to this thing every year. We felt that this was our Christmas gift to the city and people appreciated it so much. The display ran for a two-week period.
Dr. Frank never lost his enthusiasm for doing something special at Christmas. After the energy crunch that shut it down, he tried to revive the Ridge Road tradition. “We sent a letter out to all the neighbors, but their schedules were so full and they were so busy there just wasn’t a lot of desire to get back into it again.”
To the present
A revival of the block-long holiday display has been put together by the residents on 16th St. S.E. Three years ago, Beth Fink and her family hosted a holiday parade on their block of 16th street east of Truman Ave. to raise money for a local non-profit as part of the family’s personal tradition of doing 25 days of random acts of kindness throughout the month of December. This year the crew behind the parade has chosen Real Life and the Husky Angel Fund for Nutrition Services as donation destinations.
Unlike the block displays of yesteryear, the 16th Street S.E. parade will only be on display one night which is this Monday, Dec, 5 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Traffic will go down 16th Street, either way. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available with a free-will donation.
Havana Lights
To see another light display, head out to Havana where Havana Lights, a drive-thru Christmas light display will run through New Year’s. The address is 2048 Havana Road. It’s free and open to the public. A donation of cat or dog food or kitty litter would be appreciated as well as donations. Donations will go to Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota. Other items could be toys, treats, food dishes or pet carriers. The display will run from dusk to 10 p.m. daily.
Hams needed for Community Christmas dinner
Another Community dinner will be served at the VFW in Owatonna on Christmas Day. Donated hams are needed for the day. They can be brought to the VFW any time the cub is open. The dinner will be served on Christmas Day from 10-1. As in Thanksgiving, drivers are needed to deliver meals to shut-ins. Anyone who is alone on Christmas Day is invited.
Christmas bird count coming
Darryl Hill, who has coordinated the annual Steele County National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count since its inception 51 years ago will be overseeing the count this year, training volunteers for future years. Hill has indicated he will be giving up the reins for organizing the count but will be on hand this year to oversee the count using new volunteers. Seth Muir, Sandy Hardy-Hagen and Leanne Alt will be coordinating the count this year which will be held on December 17.
Remembering my friend Ron Harten
I received an invitation for the Celebration of Life in memory of former Owatonnan and teacher Ron Harten. The memorial will be held on January 28 in Tempe, Arizona, where Ron has lived for the past several decades. Ron was a special friend of our family, and for those who knew him, I’m sure you will agree that he was a personality of his very own.
Ron was a teacher and counselor in the Owatonna Public Schools prior to retiring. He was very active in Little Theater as an actor on stage to a director of productions. He was also responsible for forming the Owatonna High School Dance Team for which he organized a reunion a number of years ago. He also directed one of the Owatonna Junior Miss programs.
Ron had his way of doing things and there was no question that his way would be the way they were done. He didn’t care if someone was irritated with him, his way always prevailed.
Ron fought brain cancer for several years before the disease finally won out. Our family loved him as did all of those who knew him.
New managers at Elks
Terri Nordquist has been named new manager at the Elks Club in Owatonna. Becky VonRuden has been named as assistant manager. Christian Nordquist has been named as a new cook at the Elks replacing Chris Ohnstad who is retiring December 11. Chris has done a magnificent job in managing the kitchen at the Elks. It will be hard to replace her fried chicken! I wish her well and thank you Chris for taking care of all of us hungry Elk’s members.
AAUW to meet
The Owatonna Branch of AAUW will hold their next meeting this Tuesday, December 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Speakers for the evening will be Daisey Sanchez, HealthFinders Collaborative Clinic Services Manager and Anne Draeger, RN, volunteer and co-founder of the Free Clinic of Steele County. They will discuss the merger of these two organizations and discuss services and efforts aimed at bridging gaps in health care in our community. Katelyn Wasieleski and her harp will provide music for social time.
4-H Shop with Santa today
Steele County 4-H “Shop with Santa” is being held today at St. John Lutheran Church. Numbered bags will be distributed from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Shopping will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Children ages four through sixth grade are given the chance to shop for their parents without the parents being with them. Santa’s helpers will be on hand to aid shoppers with their selection. All items are priced at $5 or below with most ranging from $1 to $2.
Joke of the week
A couple was celebrating their golden wedding anniversary. Their domestic tranquility had long been the talk of the town. A local newspaper reporter inquired as to the secret of their long happy life together. “Well, it dates back to our honeymoon,” explained the man. “We visited the Grand Canyon and took a trip down to the bottom of the canyon by pack mule. We hadn’t gone too far when my wife’s mule stumbled. My wife quietly said, “That’s once.” We proceeded a bit farther when we stumbled again. My wife quietly said, “That’s twice.” We hadn’t gone a half-mile when the mule stumbled a third time. My wife promptly removed a revolver from her pocket and shot him. I started to protest over her treatment of the mule when she looked at me and quietly said, “That’s once!”