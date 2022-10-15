You no doubt have driven past the 20-foot ice cream cone, sitting in all its glory in the front of the S’Cream store on North Oak Street. While purchasing an after-dinner treat there, I struck up a conversation with owner Gale Crandall, who, for the last three years, has proudly displayed the cone in front of his store. Turns out that there is quite a history story of how the one-of-a-kind cone wound up in Owatonna. It all began when a co-worker of Gale’s let him know that the cone, which had been located at the Barrel Drive-in in Clear Lake, Iowa, was going to be put on the auction block after the closing of the Clear Lake drive-in. The wheels started turning in Gale’s head thinking that the cone would be a great identifier for the S’Cream store in Owatonna. The cone had been in place at The Barrel since 1970, built by Fast Industries in Sparta, Wisconsin. So, as of this year, the cone is 51 years old, owned by the operators of the Barrel for 46 years and by Crandall for five years. Gale had seen pictures of the cone as it sat in Clear Lake and he and his wife, Nancy, thought that the front of their ice cream store would be the perfect place for it. So, they went to Clear Lake on the day of the auction with the intent to purchase an identifier of their business and a trademark in Owatonna. The bidding was difficult. They were bidding against the owner of “Barney’s” in Waseca. Gale told me, “The bidding was pretty intense. We paid plenty for it but finally it was ours!” The Crandalls then had to decide how to transport the cone from Clear Lake to Owatonna. It was too tall to fit on the trailer that they took down to Clear Lake, so they finally decided they were going to have to cut off the base to fit it onto the trailer. “The cone was in pretty bad shape,” Gale told me. “There were holes in the base and the paint on the cone was scratched badly. We finally got it loaded on the trailer and transported it to our garage on Cottage Lane where we intended to restore it. None of our neighbors really knew what was going on in our garage and were really surprised when we brought it outside to take it to our ice cream shop. The repainting of the cone and repair of the base took about two years. We started the restoration in 2017 and brought it to its final resting place in 2019. Our whole family including me and Nancy and our daughters Emma and Abby had a hand in the restoration”. The Crandall’s hired an engineering firm to make the cone stable at the base. A large steel pole was inserted down the middle of the cone to hold it stable on the base. The cone is made of fiberglass and the base is concrete, weighing about 8,000 pounds.
Todd Hale can be reached at tmhale632@gmail.com or write him at 632 14th St. S.E. Phone contact is 507-456-7304.