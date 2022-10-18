I’m a graduate of Derham Hall High School’s class of 1960. Running the numbers, we’ve all turned 80. For 8 years now, those of us who could have gotten together once a month for a pub lunch in downtown St. Paul. Covid ended that until last Saturday when 15 of us got together for a joint 80th birthday party in a party room where one of us lives.
A few women sported canes; hearing aids were plentiful. We’d opted for home prepared food and what came was healthy, attractive, and delicious. It fairly radiated having been put together with love. When we learned the party room had no wi-fi, one of us—an admitted slow learner—spent a half hour at Verizon the day before learning to use her cell phone to enable her laptop computer to provide face-to-face internet connection. Several classmates living too far away or battling chemo or illness joined us for long conversations.
In talking about our lives, most of us were involved in one way or another in organizations, churches or activities that continued the values of the Sisters of St. Joseph, the nuns who taught us the dignity of all people and creation. To a one, all of us were grateful: for the sacrifices of our family to pay for our education; that at 80 we are still growing and developing parts of ourselves we never thought would happen; that some of us, in spite of deep losses feel more completely ourselves than ever before.
Many things fed my soul that day but the greatest was that I reconciled with a woman after 52 years of a broken friendship. Our friendship had ended our senior year when I believed a lie about something she had allegedly said about me. At that time I had none of the abilities I needed to talk to her about it. I believed what I had been told, and I was devastated by it. Believing it, I no longer trusted her. Even if she had admitted to it and apologized for it, I don’t think I had enough ego strength or forgiveness for our friendship to have continued.
Eight years ago, when we classmates started to get together monthly at the pub, I realized what a lovely person she was but I still lacked the courage or confidence to broach the subject. Seeing her again last Saturday, still feeling my regard and care for her, I knew I had to say something. I wanted her to know what and why I had broken our friendship those many years ago and that I still cared about her. She was truly dumb-struck saying she had absolutely no memory of those details, a lie, and I believed her. Who knows what will come of this new-found truth?
For me? I just know I came away so aware at the deepest level that every single person can contribute to the well-being of others, no matter how simple the action.
Pat Postlewaite is a retired social worker who has loved living, working and volunteering in Owatonna since 1970. She has written for the local paper in the past, including a column on loss issues.
