I’m a graduate of Derham Hall High School’s class of 1960. Running the numbers, we’ve all turned 80. For 8 years now, those of us who could have gotten together once a month for a pub lunch in downtown St. Paul. Covid ended that until last Saturday when 15 of us got together for a joint 80th birthday party in a party room where one of us lives.

Pat Postlewaite is a retired social worker who has loved living, working and volunteering in Owatonna since 1970. She has written for the local paper in the past, including a column on loss issues.

