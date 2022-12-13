Hello, everyone. Ready or not, the holidays are upon us.
As always, there is lots to cover and much planning to be done before the big holidays of Christmas and New Year’s, so let’s get to it.
First off, I would ask that we be mindful of the other two Rs of reduce and reuse. Both of these can be common sense/habitual activities, but let us take a quick look at a few good examples. Glass jars can be reused for many applications at home, such as storing breakfast goodies, like oatmeal, cereals or flax seeds, old jeans reused to patch newer pair of jeans made to look unique, wine bottles reused for candleholders, plastic lids reused to place under plant pots, old CDs as coasters.
You get the idea, and the internet is full of great reduce and reuse examples to learn from.
Please remember that reduce and reuse should happen before we get to the recycling part, and they really help in addressing the clutter build up at home, especially around the holidays.
In past articles, we’ve noted how good the Baby Boomers have been with their expertise in the areas of reduce, reuse and recycling, having been raised in a conservational era, but at this time, I would like to give a big shout out to the Millennial generation (born between 1981–1996).
Recent data shows these young savvy folks really know their way around the three Rs. Not only are they ditching large traditional weddings, opting for smaller venues, pulling up a food truck, having smaller ceremonies in back yards or parks, even skipping diamonds for unique handcrafted gemstones.
But they are really knocking it out of the park when it comes to eliminating single use plastics. The Millennial generation has become the new grand champion of eliminating wasteful products — from single use grocery bags, straws, paper plates and napkins. Don’t ask me what they use in place of napkins, but I am all for it.
Thanks to their smart phones, these folks are not buying flashlights, cameras, calculators, alarm clocks or hard cover books. The consumer data and recycling reports of this generation really excite me, and I love it when they call to ask questions or share ideas. I guess the point I would like to make, especially around the holidays, is that, no matter which generation you are from, young or old, we can all learn good habits from each other and we all agree it is fun to learn new tricks.
Why, just the other day I was teaching my Mom how to clip grocery store coupons using her smart phone — with no scissors or paper involved. It was like magic or a Christmas miracle, ha.
Here is a quick rundown of recycling reminders for the holidays. Wrapping paper — give it the scrunch test, and if it expands back open, then throw it away; if it stays scrunched, then recycle it. Don’t recycle ribbons or bows; reuse them instead. No food scraps mixed with recycling.
Recycle all batteries, from rechargeable to button & tool batteries, except alkaline, which you can throw away. Take the rest to Batteries Plus or to a hazardous waste facility. Recycle the usual food and beverage bottles and containers, cardboard — remember to break boxes down and remove the Styrofoam; throw Styrofoam away.
Plastic toys are not recyclable. Remember to remove any batteries from toys or tools before throwing them away. And recycle old hand tools with copper in them.