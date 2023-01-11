Happy 2023! We are just a few weeks into the new year, so that means a new you, right? January can be daunting for so many of us after spending the end of the previous year setting resolutions and lofty goals. Often those goals center around eating better or losing weight, and they require major changes to our schedules. Because of that, the goals often stay dreams, instead of becoming a reality. We want to help you have a healthy start to 2023. Achieving that goal doesn’t mean a gym membership and a restrictive diet that leaves you desperately craving the things you love. Try one or all four of our suggestions to help jump start your journey to a healthier you.
Get moving! We know you’ve heard this before but let us explain. We don’t want you to promise yourself that you’ll get to the gym 7 days a week. We want you to find one form of exercise you enjoy that is easily accessible to you, such as walking, dancing or swimming. If your choice is walking, set aside five or ten minutes twice a week to do it. Your mission isn’t to lose weight, your mission is to get your body moving, clear your mind and increase your heart rate and your oxygen intake. If you feel so inclined, increase the length of your chosen exercise or the number of times you do it a week as time goes on.
Eat, yes eat. We need food to survive. Instead of changing what you eat to lose weight, how about changing it to be healthier? There are several ways to begin this journey. Think about what you eat regularly. If you know you’re eating fast food every single day, let’s make a slight change by reducing that number to three times a week. The other two days, make meals for yourself at home. Try writing down what you eat in a day. If you can clearly see your day is filled with processed foods and sugar, make a list of those things and figure out an item or two to remove from your meals the next week. The goal is not to eat perfectly, the goal is to eat the most nutrient-dense meals that you can.
Drink more water. It’s tough to go from no water at all to drinking 64 ounces in a day. So, let’s start with increasing your water intake by 8 ounces a day. Be intentional about it. You can start by keeping a cup of water by your bed and drinking it first thing in the morning. Now, you’ll know you’ve started out the day with water. Next, if you know you have juice or pop with each meal, choose one meal to replace that sugary drink with water. With those two simple changes, you’ve already increased your daily water intake by 16 ounces. You can still have your pop or juice, but you’re mixing in that much-needed water.
Take care of your mental health. For some people, emotions drive the cravings for sugary and processed food and drinks. A mental health professional can help you find the root cause of that emotional eating and assist you with finding a healthier way to soothe and take care of yourself.
These small, gradual changes to your lifestyle can lead to improved mental health, increased energy, better sleep and fewer health problems, such as diabetes, over time. However, we know even with breaking down the process into easier steps, this is still challenging work. If you need help as you begin your journey to a healthier you, check out these resources:
1. Learn more about nutrient-dense foods that can give your meals a healthy boost:
3. If your journey to a healthier you in 2023 is because of immediate medical needs, and you’re finding it difficult to follow the doctor’s directions on your own, consider getting help through Allina Health’s Weight Management program. The team of dietitians, physical therapists, nurse practitioners and other medical providers offers in-person appointments in Faribault as well as virtual appointments: account.allinahealth.org/servicelines/809. They will create a personalized plan that fits your needs and lifestyle.
Katie Braaten is a Nurse Practitioner at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center
Deborah Vanderhall is Manager of Allina Health Bariatrics and Weight Loss Operations and Clinical Programs