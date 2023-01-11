Happy 2023! We are just a few weeks into the new year, so that means a new you, right? January can be daunting for so many of us after spending the end of the previous year setting resolutions and lofty goals. Often those goals center around eating better or losing weight, and they require major changes to our schedules. Because of that, the goals often stay dreams, instead of becoming a reality. We want to help you have a healthy start to 2023. Achieving that goal doesn’t mean a gym membership and a restrictive diet that leaves you desperately craving the things you love. Try one or all four of our suggestions to help jump start your journey to a healthier you.


Katie Braaten is a Nurse Practitioner at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center

Deborah Vanderhall is Manager of Allina Health Bariatrics and Weight Loss Operations and Clinical Programs

