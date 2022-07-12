A couple of months back I wrote about the cardinal who laid eggs in my very past-peak Christmas tree. I am proud to say that although I didn’t have direct involvement in raising the offspring, two of the baby birds survived. We saw them in their rather unattractive adolescent phase, and suddenly they were gone. It was a good thing they left because their housing unit was becoming a fire hazard. After the birds fledged, I peered into their nest. It was completely empty. There was not a shred of evidence that they had ever occupied that space. With my own kids, that is not so much the case.
The summer of 2022 has become the summer of the purge. My youngest is a year away from leaving home, which has prompted me to start cleaning out closets and rooms as I prepare for the empty nest. Due to the magnitude of the job, I enlisted the help of those who have contributed to the accumulation of the junk. My three sons used the same bedroom over the years. My youngest son was tasked with cleaning out the closet which likely hasn’t been done since 2010.
Why do we keep the things we do? There was a 2014 college commencement program. I don’t know when my son would ever review the list of names of complete strangers who happened to be at college the same time he was. It was pitched. We ran into a son’s basketball button from 2016. He received two of these, and one was hung on my letter holder in the kitchen for four years, which he interpreted to mean that he was my favorite child. That was enough reason for me to shove it in a drawer for 3 years after which I threw it. The other button also ended up in the dumpster. I hope his inflated self-image will survive.
The next item we came upon was a Swiss Army knife. This wasn’t such a surprise given the accumulation of goods of three boys. However, it was a little concerning that the knife was found hidden in a box of Kleenexes under a bunch of papers. I knew to which son it belonged and promptly texted him and asked him if it needed to be wiped for prints. I needn’t worry. He likely was just making sure his little brother didn’t get his hands on it.
Some of the items were just ridiculous, including a broken electronic calculator and calendar from 2005 from the Lexington, NE school district where we used to live. We moved it over 500 miles and never used it, not once. In a shoebox we found walkie-talkies. We purchased several walkie-talkies sets over the year. What followed was not exactly the kind of communication one might hear at the NASA Space Station. 99% of communication with walkie-talkies consists of the following: “Can you hear me?” There would be twenty minutes of “Can you hear me?” from multiple levels of the house. No one could ever hear clearly. Apparently, it was a struggle to remember to hold down the button while talking. No crimes were ever solved. Backup was never called. Out they went. Another useless toy found in the closet was a yoyo. The patent for the yoyo was issued in 1866, although it didn’t become popular until the 1920s. That is not a surprise, given that most humans never mastered the art of using a yoyo. If anything, we get it to go up and down a couple of times, get bored with it and return to the walkie-talkies.
The purge has prompted some interesting discussions in the family such as how many towels does the average person need, this includes towels for families and guests, and the keeping of old towels which can be used for drying a car, wiping up oil spills, and those used for cleaning hands after working on a car, which I don’t ever do. This debate is ongoing.
In my sorting and ordering I found something significant. I am no Tim the Toolman, but one of my favorite tools is the cordless screwdriver. I have a couple of them. This spring I was going to use my heavy duty one to build a deck out back. That is not even close to the truth. The truth is I can’t remember what I was going to use it for because my mind has been clouded with the elimination of excess junk. What I do remember is I looked all over for the cord for the screwdriver to no avail. As I was cleaning out the basement closet, I found the bag which held the screwdriver cord for charging. It was a huge win.
Probably the biggest disappointment of the purge was something in which we invested with the hope that someday it would serve as our children’s inheritance. In 1999 we started to collect rare coins in the form of the United States state quarters. These were not rare, but we had to wait months for the new state quarter to make an appearance. We accumulated the shiny quarters and painstakingly pushed them into the corresponding circle within our state quarter books which came with a certificate of authenticity like all valuable collectibles. It took us 9 years to finalize these books. Can you imagine working on these for 9 years? I could have been building a deck. We envisioned that these keepsake books would eventually be of great value. I texted my children to let them know that it was time me to pass on these priceless books. One kid immediately texted back, “no thanks!” That was a kick in the teeth “These might be worth something,” I texted back. “At least $12.50 with the 50 quarters.” We looked up their value on eBay. Our priceless investments were being sold for 20 bucks. Not exactly a trust fund. Some of the kids were willing to take them off my hands, probably so they can use the quarters to do laundry at college or wash their car.
I have a pile of treasures lined along a wall in my garage. It is the beauty of a purge. My junk may be another person’s assets. I don’t think my nest will ever get as empty as my aviary friend’s. That mama was hardcore, but after the summer of 2022, I should be quite a bit closer.