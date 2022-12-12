It’s fun to travel down memory lane occasionally to realize how far you have traveled. I was thinking about my days in pharmacy school and recalled some of the memorable things I experienced.
It should not surprise you that a pharmacist in training in the 1970s endured a fair amount of chemistry classes. I liked medicinal organic chemistry, where we studied the drugs and how they worked in the body. This class is the same as a biochemistry class today. The other memorable class was quantitative analysis. We learned how to analyze a substance to find out what it contained. Our lab was full of balances, buretrols, and crucibles. The professor for this class had been there many years and had everything set for his convenience. For example, all the calculations we recorded in the lab book were to be in logarithms. Do you remember those? Calculators were available but very expensive and weren't allowed anyway. The reason he gave for making us use logs was that he could check our work with an adding machine. Never mind that you could make a mistake in numerous places when looking up the numbers you recorded in a table with numbers in font 5.
One thing I did learn from this class was that "pH" is the negative log of the hydrogen ion concentration in a substance. That means when you talk about a liquid with an acid pH of 3, you use a logarithm. Who knew?
I took a " Pharmacognosy " class affectionately known as "Weeds and Seeds." You will not find this taught to pharmacists anymore. We studied the medicinal qualities of plants and how to extract the active substances. My biology degree was helpful in this class because the instructor was Egyptian, and his English was sometimes difficult to understand. I did think the information was interesting and I had no idea how useful it would be in my future.
My pharmacy school education was a meld of compounding and drug extraction from plants and clinical training to become an information resource. I enjoyed learning how to compound ointments, suppositories, creams, capsules, tablets, elixirs, and many other formulations. The drug industry has never been thrilled with the pharmacist compounding something that they make. Big pharma has worked for many years to eliminate compounding from pharmacist training and has largely succeeded. Many times during my years in practice, I was glad I knew how to compound.
The prescription label did not contain the name of the drug before 1965. It was considered useless information for the patient. The pharmacist was forbidden to disclose the drug name without the doctor's approval. Isn't that interesting?
Counseling patients about their prescriptions was not a routine duty in the early 1970s. Later, the law changed, and pharmacists must now counsel patients on their new medicines. I was an early adopter and started counseling patients on their medication years before it was required. You do have the option to refuse counseling, but I recommend you take advantage of it. I have learned further information countless times during counseling, which caused me to contact the prescribing physician about some changes I suggested.
I remember one incident in particular when I counseled a patient and found out the doctor had told her nothing. He had prescribed Coumadin (warfarin), a blood thinner. When she arrived to pick up her prescription, I told her the dos and don'ts of this medication. There are many of them because this drug can easily cause life-threatening side effects such as bleeding. After I explained all of this to the patient, she said she wasn't sure she wanted to take it. I told her that if she can't follow the rules, she shouldn't take the medication and should probably call her doctor.
She did call her doctor, and then he called me. He was outraged that I would tell the patient the bad things about warfarin. We went back and forth over the phone, and he eventually slammed the phone down. (This was before cell phones). Later, the patient returned to me and thanked me for giving her the information her doctor hadn't disclosed. She found a new doctor after this incident. I advise accepting pharmacist counseling if you receive a new medication.
Kudos to Mary Hopkin for her song “Those Were the Days” which seemed to be an appropriate title for this article.