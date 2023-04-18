Money can stir up a tremendous amount of emotion in people. Throughout the evolution of our existence, we’ve been programmed to circumvent threats and avoid death. That same pre-programmed way of thinking is applied to our finances as well. It’s why most people become so protective of their money. With that in mind, what is the biggest threat we face to our future financial wellbeing? The obvious answers that come to mind would be investment market risks, government spending, and taxes.
However, there is one risk that tops them all. It’s the silent killer of financial prosperity for all generations. It never goes away, and its pain is subtle and traumatic. What is this giant risk? It’s the loss of your purchasing power.
Does that sound as ominous as I made it seem? Probably not and that is what makes it so important. The loss of purchasing power is the decline in value of each dollar you have. Look back at life 20 years ago. The year is 2003. “In da Club” by 50 Cent is the top song in the world and the most watched TV show was the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. For many of us, that doesn’t seem that long ago. Or is that just me?
However, it’s stunning to see that each $1 you owned 20 years ago is now worth 39.19% less today. Oddly enough, loss of purchasing power is the price we pay and pain we incur when we do our best to avoid financial risk altogether. Talk about a gut punch. You may also be surprised to learn that Millennials are the generation hurting themselves the most. Based solely on age and aligned risk tolerance, the millennial generation has a larger portion of their wealth invested in fixed or cash like vehicles compared to any other.
Unfortunately, older generations are not too far behind. A common concern I hear in my line of work, that comes from pre-retiree’s or retiree’s, is not wanting to run out of money in retirement. It’s one of the primary reasons why annuity sales have increased so much over the last two decades as baby boomers continue to retire. However, rarely does a person ever run out of money. Instead, those people adjust their lifestyle and reduce their spending to the point of becoming financially destitute. This is almost entirely due to the slow erosion of their purchasing power over a long period of time. A true silent killer.
Now that we know that the loss of purchasing power is the biggest financial risk to almost everyone, what can we do about it? The easy answer is to put every dollar you can to work for you. More commonly known as investing. It could be investing in the stock market, investing in physical assets (like rental properties), or even investing in yourself to grow your personal income potential.
Holding cash isn’t blasphemous. Having a proper emergency reserve is very important. However, don’t over commit yourself to this strategy in the long term. Regrettably, I see the early stages of this starting to happen in America. As of last week, the total assets in U.S. money market funds have exceeded 5.2 trillion dollars.
If this sounds familiar to your financial situation, whether you’re a 65-year-old retiree or 22-year-old new grad, please have a long-term plan in place. Your money isn’t a 15-pound rotisserie chicken where you can just “set it and forget it.” Holding too much cash over a long period of time will create the perfect environment for loss of purchasing power to strike.
20 years from now will be 2043. Who knows, we might all be in the Metaverse by then. Regardless, one point remains the same. The best way to make sure your financial life isn’t cut in half is to make sure your money is working for your future self. It’s the best way to avoid the biggest financial risk of our lifetime.
Derek Delaney is a certified financial planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning at PharmDfp.com. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.