Money can stir up a tremendous amount of emotion in people. Throughout the evolution of our existence, we’ve been programmed to circumvent threats and avoid death. That same pre-programmed way of thinking is applied to our finances as well. It’s why most people become so protective of their money. With that in mind, what is the biggest threat we face to our future financial wellbeing? The obvious answers that come to mind would be investment market risks, government spending, and taxes.


Derek Delaney is a certified financial planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning at PharmDfp.com. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments